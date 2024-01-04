Thomas Preining celebrates debut at 24h Daytona

Reigning DTM champion Thomas Preining will make his debut in the 24-hour race at Daytona in January. The Austrian will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 R for Andretti Motorsports.

Thomas Preining is celebrating his debut in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the legendary 24 Hours of Daytona. Last year's DTM champion will contest the endurance classic in Florida for Andretti Motorsports.

The Austrian will share the team's Porsche 911 GT3 R with the two regular drivers Jarett Andretti and Gabby Chaves as well as Scott Hargrove. Canadian Hargrove will contest all five endurance races of the IMSA championship for the team. For the Andretti racing team, this will be the first outing with a GT3 Porsche after the team relied on an Aston Martin last year.

It will be only the second race in the USA for the Austrian. In 2019, the 2023 DTM champion contested the FIA WEC race on the legendary Sebring racetrack.

"It has always been a dream of mine to fight for victory in this legendary race," says Preining. "Doing this with such a legendary team makes it even more special for me. As the car is new to the team, I will do my best to help as much as possible and try to make good use of my experience. Overall, everything is positive and it will be a good way to start the new season on a strong note."

Thomas Preining has set himself the clear goal of defending his title in the 2024 DTM season. The 25-year-old from Linz will once again take his place in the Grello Porsche 911 GT3 R from Manthey EMA.