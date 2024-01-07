Record-breaking: DTM 2023 in facts and figures

DTM fans experienced a thrilling season in 2023. The drivers set best times, records and anniversaries. A look at the statistics books reveals which best times and records are particularly memorable.

34 - Top international drivers competed against each other in the 2023 DTM, including 13 newcomers. Maro Engel (Monaco) has the longest DTM history, having made his debut for Mercedes-AMG back in 2008. Marco Wittmann (Fürth) also has plenty of experience. The BMW works driver from Project 1 made his debut in 2013 and has been on the grid without interruption for eleven seasons.

9 - This has never happened before in the DTM: nine different winners have emerged from the first nine races. Former Formula 1 driver Jack Aitken (GB) equalled the record with his victory in a Ferrari at the Lausitzring and also ensured that all six manufacturers represented in the 2023 DTM were able to claim at least one first place.

5 - The spectators saw new faces with winners' trophies five times. Franck Perera (F), Christian Engelhart (Starnberg), Mirko Bortolotti (I), Maximilian Paul (Dresden) and Aitken stood at the top of the DTM podium for the first time in their careers. Perera made history twice at Oschersleben and also gave Lamborghini its first victory in the popular racing series.

14,854 - The number of race laps completed by all DTM drivers in the 16 rounds of the 2023 championship, with the cars running for the first time on Shell's innovative fuel, which consists of around 50 per cent renewable components and therefore makes a significant contribution to reducing C02 emissions. Series partner BWT donated a fixed amount to the b.waterMission for each race lap driven - to support well construction and drinking water projects in Africa. The BWT Race Lap Award raised a total of 70,000 euros this year.

0.353 - The closest finish of the season was witnessed by spectators at the tenth race at the DEKRA Lausitzring. Just 0.353 seconds separated race winner Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller (CH). Engel, on the other hand, won Saturday's race in Zandvoort in a relaxed manner. The Mercedes-AMG Performance driver crossed the finish line on the Dutch North Sea coast with a six-second lead over second-placed Sheldon van der Linde (ZA) - more confidently than anyone else this year.

12 - A look at the results shows just how competitive the top positions in the DTM were: Twelve different winners emerged from the 16 races of the season.

5 - It was hotly contested at the top of the standings: there were five different overall leaders throughout the season with Perera, Tim Heinemann (Fichtenberg), Preining, Sheldon van der Linde (ZA) and Bortolotti. The leader changed a total of nine times.

431,800 - The DTM was a real spectator magnet again last season. A total of 431,800 visitors experienced the GT3 series live at the race track. Interest among young fans was particularly high: a third of the fans were under the age of 16.

5.76 - Aitken and Thierry Vermeulen (NL) could absolutely rely on their team: Emil Frey Racing shone with lightning-fast pit stops and celebrated their victory in the Pitstop Challenge presented by IG Europe at the end of the season. The Swiss team performed the fastest tyre change of the season in Saturday's race at the Nürburgring. There, the team fitted new Pirelli tyres to Vermeulen's Ferrari 296 GT3 in just 5.76 seconds.

2,162 - The DTM stars completed the most race laps at the Norisring. At 2,162 metres, the famous Nuremberg street circuit was the shortest track on the calendar. Significantly fewer laps were on the agenda at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg - the traditional circuit near Mannheim is the longest track of the past season, stretching over 4,574 metres.

150 - The DTM could be seen live or re-live in over 150 territories and on all five continents, with highlights of the series worldwide More than 50 camera perspectives presented the racing action and gave viewers the feeling of being right up close. In total, a live programme lasting up to 20 hours was produced for each DTM event. The extensive programme was rounded off with team radio, onboard camera shots and graphics.

110 - Social media content on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X was viewed more than 110 million times over the course of the year. DTM also enjoyed above-average success with the youngest fans. The number of DTM fans on TikTok has grown by 234% since the start of the season, and more than half of DTM subscribers on the channel are under the age of 24. The DTM was also most successful with the youngest viewers in ProSieben's live broadcasts: the DTM achieved the highest market share among the very young viewers aged 14 to 29.

56 - Porsche works driver Preining was the only driver to achieve the feat of scoring maximum points on a race weekend. Two pole positions and two victories in Hockenheim resulted in 56 points.

10 - A total of ten different drivers started the race from first place on the grid last season. The drivers were not only rewarded with the Pirelli Pole Position Award for their top performance in a total of 16 qualifying sessions, but also secured three valuable championship points each time. Preining (17), who, like Bortolotti, was on pole position three times, scored the most points in qualifying.

100 - Triple champion René Rast (Bregenz) celebrated a special anniversary at the DEKRA Lausitzring. The Schubert Motorsport BMW works driver completed his 100th race in the DTM at the fifth stop of the season. At the following event at the Sachsenring, there was then an anniversary for TV partner ProSieben: The crew from "ran racing" broadcast their 100th DTM race there.

250 - Kelvin van der Linde's (ZA) victory at the Red Bull Ring went down in Abt Sportsline's history books. For the team from Kempten, the South African's success was the 250th podium finish and the 75th victory in the DTM.

35 - Hot, hotter, Norisring! The Nuremberg city circuit around the historic stone grandstand and the Dutzendteich pond enjoys cult status. The racing spectacle at the beginning of July in Bavaria became the hottest race weekend of the year in blistering heat. The thermometer rose to up to 35 degrees Celsius, and in the cockpit of the DTM cars it even reached around 60 degrees Celsius.