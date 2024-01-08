Christian Engelhart has had an eventful 12 months. At the season opener in Oschersleben, he clinched his debut victory in the DTM in 2023. However, the partnership between the 2020 ADAC GT Masters champion and Toksport WRT came to an end in the middle of the season. Engelhart announced his separation from Porsche at the end of the year.

In future, Engelhart will once again compete for Lamborghini as a works driver. In 2024, Engelhart will contest the entire DTM season in Gottfried Grasser's team.

Engelhart has already contested the DTM season finale at Hockenheim for the Austrian team. He finished third on the podium in Saturday's race at the traditional circuit. In Sunday's race, Marco Wittmann pushed him roughly into the guard rail at high speed.

You are now part of the Lamborghini works squad again. How does that feel?

Returning to Lamborghini is like coming home and a very emotional moment in my career. Even my guest appearance for GRT at the DTM season finale in Hockenheim last season brought back a lot of old memories for me. Our winning car from the 24-hour race in Daytona is still on display in the Lamborghini Museum in Sant'Agata Bolognese. For me, the switch also means a route into the DTM 2024, and there are other exciting prospects for the future - so I'm convinced that returning to Lamborghini is absolutely the right decision. I have never stopped loving this iconic brand and feel honoured to be driving for Lamborghini Squadra Corse.

You will be driving for the Lamborghini team GRT in the upcoming DTM season. How did that come about?

It all started when the 2023 season came to a surprisingly early end for me. After that, I got quite a few calls over the summer and was able to win the tenth round of the championship together with Michael Joos in my guest appearance in the ADAC GT Masters at the Red Bull Ring. I was then hired by GRT for the DTM season finale in Hockenheim. That really got the ball rolling. It was a great weekend for GRT and me with a front row start and third place in Saturday's race. I immediately had a good feeling and am looking forward to continuing our journey together this year.

Last season, you initially drove a Porsche 911 GT3 R in the DTM, but this year you are switching to a Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo2. What challenges does a change like this bring?

Both are GT3 cars, but they are clearly different in some respects. Unlike the Porsche, for example, the Lamborghini has a mid-mounted engine. The seating position is also different. As a result, it is not so easy to adapt straight away. We managed to do that very quickly at the 2023 finale in Hockenheim. Even though I only knew the Lamborghini predecessor model from the past. The balance was incredibly good, the team did a great job. The Huracán GT3 Evo2's strengths lie less on the straights and more in the corners.

Eight events in three countries are on the DTM programme this year - which one are you particularly looking forward to?

Basically, I know all the tracks on the calendar very well, which is great. I have a special connection to the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben and the Hockenheimring. On the one hand because I've usually been very successful there, and on the other because I know some people at the circuits with whom I'm friends. Then there's the podium finish with GRT at Hockenheim last year. Overall, I think that the fans can look forward to many different races. On some circuits it's all about top speed, on others there are lots of overtaking opportunities or strategy takes centre stage.

What connection do you have with the DTM?

Since the DTM has been held with GT3 regulations, it has been my clear main target. It's the pinnacle of GT3 racing and the championship where I want to win races. Last year, there was a really broad and colourful field. But I also have a close connection to the ADAC. I drove many races in the ADAC GT Masters and became champion in 2020 with SSR Performance and Michael Ammermüller.

What are your resolutions for the 2024 DTM year?

My goals are always the same: I want to win races. I have a great package for the new season with Lamborghini and GRT. I've been friends with team boss Gottfried Grasser for years. You only have to look at the statistics to see how well his team has performed in motorsport in the past. We have finalised everything early on and therefore have enough time to prepare ourselves optimally. Of course, I hope that we can have a strong say at the front this year.

What is your timetable until the start of the season?

I spent a lot of time with my family over Christmas. Now I'm going to make the most of this time and put the pedal to the metal so that I'm in top shape for the season opener. I like riding my bike in my home town of Starnberg, but the conditions aren't ideal in winter. That's why I'm mainly in my gym at the moment. My eight-year-old son is also in the ski club. So I can also look forward to the odd visit to the piste together.