Will DTM driver Sandro Holzem switch to LMP3 racing?

Sandro Holzem contested the second half of the 2023 DTM season in a BMW M4 GT3. Will he now switch to LMP3 racing? He will compete in the Prototype Winter Series in Estoril together with his twin brother.

Sandro Holzem was part of the field of participants in Germany's best-known racing series from the DTM's guest appearance at the Nürburgring. The 19-year-old from Polch drove a BMW M4 GT3 for Project 1.

In the rain chaos of the second race in the Eifel, he was the best BMW driver in 14th position, also because he was the only M4 GT3 driver not to make a mistake with his tyre choice. However, as he only contested the race weekend as a guest entrant and was only fully authorised to compete in the DTM from the following race weekend at the Lausitzring, he did not receive any points for this result. In the races that followed, Holzem usually found himself at the back of the field with Alessio Deledda and scored no points.

Due to his lack of experience in motor racing - before entering the DTM, Holzem only contested one season in the ADAC GT4 Germany, which he finished in 40th place overall together with his twin brother Juliano - he was initially not eligible to compete in the DTM. By competing in the GTC and the ADAC GT Masters, Holzem proved that he could handle a GT3 car in racing situations. After the DTM guest start at the Nürburgring, Holzem also received full DTM authorisation from the ADAC.

But will Holzem now switch to LMP3 racing?

Together with his twin brother Juliano Holzem, the 19-year-old will contest the Prototype Winter Series race weekend. The two Holzems will drive a Duqueine D08 LMP3 prototype from Rinaldi Racing in the newly founded racing series organised by GEDLICH Racing. The racing series is regarded as the perfect test base for drivers and teams who want to prepare for the European summer season under racing conditions, which could indicate a switch by Sandro Holzem to LMP3 racing.