Comtoyou Racing's DTM programme still unclear

There has been speculation for weeks as to whether Comtoyou Racing will also compete with Aston Martin in the DTM alongside the GT World Challenge Europe. However, the team is wavering between a programme in the DTM and the GT Open.

Many DTM fans would like to see an Aston Martin team programme in the 2024 DTM season, which is why there has been repeated speculation about the Belgian team Comtoyou Racing joining the racing series. The Belgians will switch to Aston Martin for the 2024 season.

The team's main programme will be the GT World Challenge Europe. After being the first customer team to complete a test with the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3, the team announced that it will compete with three cars in the high-calibre SRO racing series.

The first confirmed driver in the GT World Challenge Europe is former motocross driver Matisse Lismont.

However, in addition to the programme in the world's largest and most important GT racing series, the team would like to compete in a second racing series. However, it is not yet clear in which championship this will be.

Team boss Jean-Michel Baert told our French colleagues at Endurance-Info that the DTM is an option for Comtoyou Racing's second programme. The other option for the racing team from Waterloo in Belgium is a programme in another continental GT3 racing series: the International GT Open.