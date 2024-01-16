Technical Director Marius Avemarg leaves Toksport WRT

After seven years together, technical director Marius Avemarg, who is highly regarded in the paddock for his skills, is leaving Toksport WRT. Together with the team from Quiddelbach, Avemarg achieved success in the ADAC GT Masters, the GT World Challenge Europe and the DTM. He also won the Prototype Cup Germany title with the racing team in 2022.

"Many thanks to Toksport WRT for seven great years. It's time to take on new challenges and say goodbye. Thank you for the trust you have placed in me over these years and for the success we have had together. It's not goodbye. It's a see you later. Thank you to the drivers I have had the opportunity to work with. But especially I would like to thank Emre Buyukbayrak, Seyhun Duru and Serkan Duru. I am sure we will share the road again in the future," said Avemarg via Instagram.

Toksport WRT entered two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in the DTM in 2023. Tim Heinemann led the overall standings after the season opener in Oschersleben. Christian Engelhart initially took a seat in the second car, but despite a victory at the season opener in Oschersleben, the partnership ended after four race weekends. Marvin Dienst drove the second half of the season in the second car of the team from Quiddelbach.

It is still unclear whether the team based in the Eifel region will continue to compete in the DTM in 2024. In December, the team said that it was working hard on this. However, whether this work has been crowned with success has not yet been officially communicated.