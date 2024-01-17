Hunt for starting places in the DTM eSports Championship

64 drivers will battle for a starting place in the DTM eSports Championship in the first elimination race on Friday. Livestream on Friday evening with English commentary on YouTube.

Who will race in the DTM eSports Championship 2024? Europe's best SimRacers will battle it out for the 32 permanent starting places in the series, which is endowed with a prize pot of 50,000 euros, in two shoot-out races on 19 January and 2 February. The first chance will be next Friday, 19 January, from 7.15 pm in Shoot-Out 1 on the virtual track in Oschersleben. In a total of three races on the sim racing platform RaceRoom, 16 of the 32 permanent starting places will be awarded.

64 drivers have previously secured a place for the elimination competition on Friday with a fast lap time. Among them are many major eSports teams that want to qualify for the DTM eSports season with their drivers: Mouz, Coanda, Williams, Dörr Esports, R8G Esports of former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean, Fordzilla and Veloce. The Scuderia Ferrari Esports Team will also be competing for the first time. However, only 16 eSports drivers can qualify for the DTM eSports Championship 2024 on Friday evening.

In two rounds, 32 drivers will first take part in a 10-minute qualifying session. The decision will then be made in a 20-minute race. The fastest six drivers from each of the two rounds can breathe a sigh of relief - they qualify directly for the 2024 season. The drivers in positions seven to 22 will get a second chance. They will fight for the remaining four places in round 3.

The 16 qualified drivers, together with another 16 successful participants in Shootout 2 (2 February), will compete against each other in the season opener at the virtual Norisring on 8 March. A total of six races will be held. The live stream of Shootout 1 will start at 19:15 and will be broadcast live with English commentary on the DTM YouTube channel at youtube.com/DTM.