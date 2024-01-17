Surprise: SSR Performance opts for Porsche

This news will cause a few surprised expressions: SSR Performance is starting with Porsche! Not in the DTM, but in the GT Winter Series. Team owner Stefan Schlund will be driving the car.

Since its debut in 2019, SSR Performance has established itself as one of the most successful teams in GT3 racing. Despite the team's short history, the list of successes is already very long and includes victories in some of the toughest racing series: ADAC GT Masters title in 2020, runner-up ADAC GT Masters 2021 and DTM 2023, race wins in 2022 and 2023 in the DTM...

Now the racing team from Munich is entering the GT Winter Series. The team is entering a 991.2 generation Porsche 911 GT3 R, with which the team successfully competed in Germany's toughest GT3 racing series between 2020 and 2022. The racing team thus remains loyal to Porsche, although SSR Performance has relied on Lamborghini in the DTM since 2023.

Team owner Stefan Schlund will be behind the wheel of the Porsche in Portimão. Schlund has already gained experience in the GT3 car from Porsche at trackdays. The race track on the Algarve coast is also a special one in SSR Performance's team history, as the Bavarian team's first full DTM season began on the circuit at the end of April 2022.

Lamborghini fans can breathe easy, however, as the Bavarian team will continue to rely on the brand with the bull in the DTM. Nicki Thiim and Mirko Bortolotti were confirmed as drivers for the 2024 season back in December.