DTM presents itself at Autosport International Show

Great enthusiasm among DTM fans in England: Last weekend, the DTM presented itself over four days at the Autosport International Show in Birmingham. The Audi R8 LMS Evo2 GT3 from Abt Sportsline in the new Red Bull design, with which Kelvin van der Linde and Ricardo Feller will compete in the 2024 DTM, was a much-photographed eye-catcher at Europe's largest motorsport trade fair.

ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss gave the British fans a preview of the 2024 season starting in April at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben, while last year's Emil Frey Racing Ferrari driver and recent DTM race winner Jack Aitken talked about his first season in the DTM in an interview with former BTCC racing driver Paul O'Neill on the Main Stage of the Motorsport Show. "I watched the DTM on TV as a kid, it was great to be part of the series myself this year," said Aitken.

It was not only the DTM fans who inspired the Briton, who can look back on a Formula 1 stint with Williams, but also the tracks. "I got to know a lot of new race tracks in the DTM and also the year before in the ADAC GT Masters. Some of them might not be so familiar to fans in England and I have to say I still have a bit of trouble pronouncing Oschersleben or Sachsenring correctly, but the tracks are great." Aitken hopes to compete in the DTM in 2024 as well. "Nothing has been signed yet, but I really hope it works out."