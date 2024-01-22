Haupt Racing Team hopes that the pilots will stay

The Haupt Racing Team hopes that Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini will also compete for the team in the DTM this year. They will also enter at least two cars in the ADAC GT Masters and two cars in the GT World Challenge Europe.

Haupt Racing Team recently confirmed that the racing team from Drees will once again compete in the DTM this year with two Mercedes-AMG GT3s. Hubert Haupt's racing team has been competing in the series since 2021, when the series switched from Class 1 cars to GT3 regulations. Maximilian Götz became DTM champion directly in 2021 in an HRT Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Since 2022, the driver line-up of the racing team from the Eifel region has remained constant. AMG ace Luca Stolz and Indian driver Arjun Maini will compete in the team's cars. Team boss Uli Fritz hopes that the two drivers will also compete for the successful Mercedes racing team this year.

"Especially with regard to Luca or a possible other candidate, that depends on the final AMG decision," Ulrich Fritz explained to Motorsport-Total. "I can openly say that it is my wish. I also hope that it is possible, but I can't confirm it."

The 28-year-old Stolz won one race each for HRT in 2022 and 2023. He finished the 2023 season as the best AMG driver in sixth place in the overall standings. Stolz, who is regarded as one of the world's fastest Mercedes drivers, has also competed for the racing team in other racing series such as the GT World Challenge Europe, the Asian Le Mans Series and in endurance races on the Nordschleife.

Arjun Maini, who finished the 2023 season in 20th place in the overall standings with seventh place at the Sachsenring as his best race result, also has a strong collaboration with the main racing team. Maini has also competed in the GT World Challenge Europe, the ADAC GT Masters, the Asian Le Mans Series and on the Nordschleife for the team, which is based just a stone's throw from the Döttinger Höhe of the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.

"Arjun has also shown a great upward trend," adds Fritz. "I am sure that we will continue to work with him. Unfortunately, I can't yet confirm whether this will be the case in the DTM or not."

In addition to the DTM, the Haupt Racing Team will once again complete a wide-ranging DTM programme. The team will field at least two Mercedes in the ADAC GT Masters. Finn Wiebelhaus and Kwanda Mokoena have already been confirmed as drivers there.

HRT will also continue its presence in the GT World Challenge Europe, in which it has competed every year since the team was founded. The team plans to field two cars in both the Endurance Cup and the Sprint Cup of the high-calibre SRO racing series, which is regarded as the best and most important GT championship in the world in terms of quality and quantity. Jordan Love won the Sprint Cup Silver Cup title in an HRT Mercedes in 2023.

The programme is rounded off by endurance races on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife.