"Du Charly": On the fifth anniversary of Lamb's death

Five years ago today, "Charly" Lamm died, the long-serving conductor of the BMW Schnitzer team, which won everything there was to win in the touring, GT and sports car world under his and his brothers' aegis.

Reason enough to remember this extraordinary man with a few respectful lines.

"YOU, CHARLY" - that's how Dieter Stappert, former BMW race director and before that one of the best German-language motorsport writers, once headed a magnificent article about Karl Lamm.

And anyone who knew Charly Lamm, the virtuoso conductor of the incredible Schnitzer Motorsport Orchestra from Freilassing in Upper Bavaria, and saw him in action, knows that "Du Charly", sometimes with a loud question mark, sometimes with a loud exclamation mark, describes everything that characterised this very special person: he knew everything, he managed everything, he was always there, he had a solution for everything - and nothing worked without him! Today marks the fifth anniversary of his death.

Under Charly (born in 1955), in co-operation with his half-brother Herbert, his twin brother Dieter and a perfectly coordinated team, his Team Schnitzer won everything there was to win in touring and sports car racing worldwide. The battles for the European Touring Car Championship and World Championship have long been motorsport history, and the Schnitzer cars, the fat coupés and the dashing M3s, were always right in the middle or at the very front - Charly had long been in his element, the long distance. 24 hours at the Nürburgring or in Spa, hectic, boundless confusion in the pits and yet always a controlled process - if the saying "rock in the surf" always applied to one person, in these situations it was Charly.

One of many telling examples of the unerring overview with which Charly turned the fate of the race in his protégé's favour time and time again occurred at the pre-decisive DTM race in Valencia in 2012. Scary moment: On lap five, a drive-through penalty was imposed on title contender Bruno Spengler: Early start! The French-Canadian doesn't want to know anything about it. "I didn't move too early," he tries to explain to his race engineer over the radio.

When he repeatedly asks him to start the pit lane, the combative driver is reluctant. "I'm not stopping," he clamours audibly upset into the radio. In the pits, however, they know very well that if our man resists, we are out of the race.

Only when Charly Lamm himself gets on the radio and states in a voice that brooks no objection: "YOU MUST COME IN" - does Spengler quickly pull into the pit lane. The motto 'drive first, discuss later' had now won him over too. That was his good fortune. Because after serving his penalty, things clearly developed in his favour. From a seemingly hopeless position at first, he scored crucial championship points that secured him the title by a wafer-thin margin three weeks later. Without Charly's intervention, everything would have been lost.

The respect that made it possible to push through the most difficult demands - as in this case - was due to some of Charly's essential qualities. Firstly, he was an outspoken philanthropist, someone who showed respect to everyone he met. He radiated a human warmth with which he captivated everyone - and earned their respect in this way - whether friend or competitor. Then, both internally and externally, he had quite simply acquired the aura of "absolute insight".

And finally, his attention to detail. One example: Knowing that pit stops are a decisive factor in the battle for valuable tenths of a second, Charly once took the time to study impact wrenches in depth, despite the hectic final stages of a championship. What can we say: In the official competition for the fastest tyre change, Charly's men were always the fastest.

No wonder, then, that Charly's truly virtuoso choreographed pit crew was always a guarantee for success in endurance racing. The team from Freilassingen has won practically every internationally renowned 24-hour race, including the endurance classics in Spa and at the Nürburgring five times each between 1985 and 2010.

A completely new chapter in Schnitzer's activities in this racing segment followed with the entry of the McLaren F1 GTR sports car in the currently highly exciting GT and sports car sport. Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1999 in one of the best-staffed fields in Le Mans history gave BMW and Schnitzer one of their greatest moments of success: The Schnitzer boys put all their endurance expertise and their will to perform at the highest level to triumph at the end when the BMW V12 LMR crossed the finish line under Winkelhock, Martini and Dalmas. Under the direction of Charly Lamm and Herbert Schnitzer, the team had thus reached the pinnacle of its successful participation in all of the world's major endurance races.

As much as the motorsport community was surprised by the sudden announcement that Charly Lamm would relinquish his position at the helm of the Schnitzer team, there was unanimous joy among all competitors without exception at the last victory of his 40-year career: at the GT3 World Cup finale in Macau in November 2018, Schnitzer driver Augusto Farfus stood on the top step of the podium.

Truly a worthy finale for the fine-minded Karl Lamm, but despite all the triumph, there were tears of emotion in everyone's eyes. The news that Charly was no longer alive - just a few weeks later - was all the more shocking. Suddenly there was no one left to ask for help or advice: "You, Charly?"