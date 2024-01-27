Harald Grohs: A Ruhrpott original is 80

But let's start with a caveat: We can only take a superficial journey through time here, because everything the youngster has done in 50 years of racing would go far beyond the scope of this article.

His first big race in front of an even bigger crowd in Hockenheim in April 1974 ended with a victory - and a major scandal.

In the memorable premiere race of the Renault R5 Cup, he snatched what he thought was a certain victory from the leading Wolfgang Schütz in the last double right before the cheering crowd of 80,000 spectators.

Because he felt he had been unfairly attacked, Schütz immediately set a furious course for his opponent after the final lap. "At first I thought he wanted to congratulate me. But then he slapped me in the face in a flash," said Grohs. "But I just leant against him a little and kept my foot on the accelerator."

After the R5 scandal in Hockenheim, Grohs first got himself a "bodyguard" in the form of his burly mate from Essen, Dieter Fröhlich. From then on, the grim-faced 100-kilo man followed his protégé at every turn and made sure that nobody got too close to "the little one". A certain respectful distance seemed to be required.



That went well at first, until the next scandal occurred at the Mainz-Finthen airfield race. After crossing the finish line, Harald had a heated discussion with a man in civilian clothes.



Bodyguard Fröhlich sensed a threat to his protégé, rushed over and lashed out. The man sank to the ground, semi-conscious - unfortunately it was a sports commissioner ...



"A tragic mistake", as Harald affirms. But that doesn't change the fact that Harald and his mate Dieter F. get into serious trouble. All I have to say is: US airfield, military police, domestic authority, arrest. And later there was a court case for good measure.



The capers run like a red thread through Harald Grohs' wild career.



His feared specialities on the racetrack included rustic duels, high and long jumps, the odd crash landing and, of course, strong remarks from the Essen-based Ruhr Valley original.



The scenario was almost always the same. First the shreds flew, then Harald used to explain his wild rides passionately, with eyes wide open and tongue clicking. "If the boys think they can do anything to me just because I'm small and slender, they're sorely mistaken. Anyone who messes with me has nothing to laugh about."



No, the small and slender little chap was never squeamish. He became a merciless avenger when someone crashed into him.



He drifted across the neighbourhood, jumping the highest, most spectacular and furthest on the humps of the Nürburgring. If he had to, he would also fulfil individual photographers' wishes. "How high should it be?" he would ask, just to be on the safe side, before setting his sights on the infamous jump hill behind the Pflanzgarten.



Occasionally he jumped too far and landed crashing into the offside. Then he meekly and contritely made the lonely and difficult journey back to the pits, where the team boss heard his confession.



He survived the most hair-raising accidents without any significant injuries, with helpers or colleagues pulling him out of burning and smoking wrecks nine times alone. It is no longer possible to keep track of exactly how many cars he has smashed in total. "It's probably around 20 to 25," Harald estimates with a grin, "partly my fault, partly broken material."



He's probably exactly the type of guy that audiences love: a bit crazy, a bit wicked, a wild hooligan from the common people who talks and says whatever comes into his head.



He stages his own show to perfection at every race. "People want to see something, so you have to let it rip. And a few pithy remarks are also part of it."



As wild and unyielding as he was in the cockpit, he was just as amiable, helpful and kind-hearted away from the track. He's a good bloke, honest, straightforward, fair, funny, entertaining, loyal and reliable. That's what everyone says in unison - competitors, friends, partners, even his colleagues in the specialised press.



It is astonishing that Harald's sponsors and business partners have even tolerated his years of involvement in Essen's red-light district. At least he has not suffered any disadvantages as a result, although his previous business involvement in this sector could be considered worthy of discussion.



In a racing career that has now lasted almost 50 years (including alternating between retirements and comebacks), he has driven anything with four wheels. Touring, GT and sports cars - but he never wanted to know anything about formula cars.



BMW and Porsche racing cars characterised his career, which took him through 15 different racing series around the world.



He started around 60 times in 24-hour classics all over the world - but it was never enough to win. Second, third, fourth or worse. "I would have loved to have won at least one 24-hour race, but it just wasn't meant to be."



His officially celebrated end to his active racing career in December 1998 is also a special case.



There was a big party in a hall at Messe Essen with around 500 guests. Three of us bid him farewell from racing - Kalli Hufstadt, Burkhard Bechtel and myself. We were happy to fulfil his wish at the time. After all, the three of us had taken it in turns to accompany him as commentators at his starts here in Germany.



The evening passed in a great atmosphere, with video contributions, hymns of praise from friend and foe, and sponsors praising his loyalty. Plus good food and plenty of liquid nourishment. Half a dozen sponsors had financed the farewell party and paid their financial contribution to Harald in advance. After the party, when all the bills had been paid and the cash balance had been made, "I suddenly had around 35,000 Deutschmarks left over". A real grohs.



Especially when you realise that he fell off the wagon a little later. Further resignations and comebacks followed in quick succession. He initially raced in the VLN Endurance Cup and of course also took part in the 24-hour race on the Ring again, "but all just for fun, to keep me fit". What else could he say to explain his retirement?



Over the past five years, he has competed in his black 1987 DTM BMW M3 in the Touring Car Classics, a racing series for cars from the golden years of the DTM, which was recently renamed the "Golden Era". And, of course, he wants to be back on the grid in 2024 and drive "at least 10 to 12 races".



In addition to the racing driver Harald Grohs, there was and is also the clever businessman. Harald always had his price, whether it was his own team, a driver training course or a PR event. For decades, BMW has faithfully used him as a brand ambassador in product marketing and for the presentation of new models.



Despite many a controversial event, BMW never moved away from him and has remained loyal to him to this day. "Where others have frowned, BMW has always stood by me and never let me down. I owe so much to the Munich-based company, they have helped shape and positively influence my life as a racing driver." His BMW contract was only recently extended again.



He is also grateful to the all-powerful Bilstein Sport boss Hugo Emde (who died in 1995), "without whose help and connections my racing career would probably never have taken off".



And he also has nothing but grateful words for Alwin Springer, former IMSA Team Principal and Porsche Sports Director in North America. "Alwin paved the way for me to compete in the US IMSA racing series. Much of what I've achieved would not have been possible without the help of these two movers and shakers and managers."



He himself knows only too well that he was a hallodri for much of his earlier life. "But that's long gone, Angelika has taken care of the serious part of my life." The former partner of super talent Stefan Bellof, who died in an accident in 1985, has been by his side for 33 years, 20 of them as his wife.



"Angelika is the best thing that could have happened to me. She has brought order into my life and made a decent person out of me. But believe me, I had to fight harder for her than for many a victory on the racetrack."



Now that he has reached 80, it's safe to say: Harald is as fit and cheeky as ever and still a tough racer to boot. "I do a lot of sport and Pilates," he says proudly. He now rides his classic races with a good dose of mellowness. "But that doesn't mean," he says with a grin, "that I wave generously at anyone who comes too close to me."



Incidentally, modern communication technology is a foreign concept for the strapping BMW racer. He doesn't send any emails or text messages, and he doesn't like the internet or social media either. "Angelika takes care of all that," says Harald almost apologetically, "my mobile phone is enough for me." To confirm this, he pulls his mobile phone out of his pocket - but it's not a modern smartphone that he reveals, but a silver-grey Nokia 6110 from 2001. What a contrast ...



Dear Harald, congratulations. All the best wishes for you. Above all - stay the way you are. You've given us so many good stories that it would probably take days to tell them all. But maybe we'll do that again on another occasion. Take care of yourself and enjoy life beyond 80 with your Angelika at home in Essen or in your quiet zone on the island.





Harald Grohs: The most important stages of his career

1973: First smaller races with Porsche 911-T

1974: Renault 5 Cup, 6 victories this season, runner-up

1975: Switch to the DRM, first victory at the first start

1975-1979: DRM with BMW CSL Coupé and BMW 320i

1981: Vice World Champion Sports Car World Championship Porsche 935 Turbo

1983: Winner of the racing trophy, BMW M1

1984: Winner of the first DTM race in Zolder with BMW 635 CSi and first BMW 635 victory in the DTM

1985-1986: DTM with BMW 635 CSi and Ford Sierra Turbo

1987: First BMW M3 winner in the DTM, Hockenheim, Porsche Cup

1988: Mixed programme DTM and sports cars, BMW and Porsche Cup

1989-1994: Mixed programme BMW, Porsche

1995: Porsche Carrera Cup title winner, plus IMSA starts in the USA

1996: Carrera Cup D starts, Porsche starts in IMSA USA

1997: Porsche IMSA starts USA

1998: Official retirement after 25 years of racing

1999-2003: Team principal with his own team (Renault Cup, Porsche Cup, V8 STAR), in between repeated relapses as a driver

2004-2015: sporadic starts on a whim

2017-2023: Starts with BMW M3, Touring Car Classics racing series

2024: Further starts in the "Golden Era" classic series are planned