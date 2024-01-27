20th anniversary of Kalli Hufstadt's death: all-rounder with a heart

For decades, he commented on formula, sports and touring car races in his unmistakable way. With his knowledgeable, captivating way of conveying the racing action to the audience, complete with a wealth of background knowledge and pithy remarks, he was simply an ideal choice for the microphone.

Whether at the Nürburgring, in Hockenheim, at the Sachenring or anywhere else, when top-class races captivated the spectators - not least thanks to his talent as an entertainer: Karl-Heinz Hufstadt (born on 11 January 1941 in Mönchengladbach, died on 28 January 2004), whom they all knew only as Kalli. Kalli Hufstadt had a big heart for motorsport and was also its best ambassador.

His trademark was the harmonica. In the morning, when Kalli took his seat in the announcer's booth and turned up the microphone, the cosy, beautiful sounds of the Cat Stevens song "Morning has broken" could be heard. Performed by Kalli Hufstadt himself on the harmonica, you knew that an eventful race day was about to begin and you could look forward to an informative and entertaining companion throughout the day. A man with tremendous wit, unrivalled storytelling skills and unbridled joy in his business, namely making the enjoyment of a visit to the races even more palatable for the audience. A good example of his down-to-earth, down-to-earth way of expressing himself was when he talked about a sinfully expensive racing car: "A nice little sum - an old woman has to knit for quite a long time for that."

The honourable spokesman. But that was just one of K.H. Kufstadt's many talents. However, it was the one that was to determine his life and career path. Rather by chance, the 27-year-old, who was serving as a captain at the time, stepped in as an announcer at an airfield race - and impressed straight away! His hobby as a presenter soon turned into what he himself called the "honourable profession of airfield announcer". The standing he acquired over the next few years as a proven expert in racing, as a sincere, loyal and at the same time critical observer and communicator, brought him to BMW.

The press spokesman. Jochen Neerpasch was just setting up BMW Motorsport GmbH there, and - as far-sighted and circumspect as he always was - he also needed a capable PR manager. Who was more suitable than Hufstadt? Especially as he had also discovered his talent as a writer in the meantime and delighted the readers of specialised journals with amusing, always to the point racing stories. I myself had got to know Kalli early on as a great representative of the PR man species and secretly thought that I could imagine doing a job like that for myself one day. Years later, I was actually his successor at BMW.

The journalist. In addition to his main job as press spokesman, Hufstadt continued to work as a track spokesman and reporter. It speaks for his integrity that he mastered the balancing act between brand representative and objective journalist with dreamlike confidence. To avoid waking sleeping dogs, he sometimes signed his articles with the pseudonyms "Charles B. Whitacker" or "Carl v. Rheydt".

He was so good at all this because, as his old companion and long-time press officer at the Nürburgring, Luki Scheuer, once put it: "... because you could see the joy and enthusiasm with which you did the job." He also found time for his own motorsport activities: he set motorbike world records and successfully competed in the European Touring Car Championship in a Group 2 BMW 320.

The communicator. But one day something happened that Hufstadt described as follows: "Suddenly I had the feeling that I no longer wanted to be BMW's Kalli." Not because he had finished with the brand, but because he wanted to create a new, completely independent identity for himself at the age of 40.

The philosopher. Just as Hufstadt always had a philosophical streak, he also had a profound side despite - or perhaps because of - his dazzling, sometimes simple humour: he wrote serious books about motor racing, about people (e.g. "Paul Rosche - ein genialer Motorenkonstrukteur") and - poetry. An excerpt from his book "Tausche mit mir den Tag" (Swap the day with me) reads like this: "Dreaming means singing with the plover, knotting the elephant's trunk, offering the devil you...

Morning has broken as a farewell. A group of friends wrote in their obituary for the man who died suddenly "at full throttle" following a heart attack: "Kalli was a good friend to us, a tireless, invigoratingly critical partner, an institution as an honest PR professional, competent trainer and wonderful entertainer. He was one of those people you can never forget."

And that's why nobody needed to be ashamed of their tears when the sounds of "Morning has broken" rang out once again at the end of his funeral service - a recording of the original by the original Kalli Hufstadt.