Team75 Bernhard competes in the Porsche Carrera Cup

Team75 Bernhard will compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany in 2024. The former DTM team will field two cars in the popular one-make cup. Start in the supporting programme of the DTM.

In 2001, Timo Bernhard was the youngest champion at the time to win the overall title and is now returning to the Carrera Cup Germany as team owner: Team75 Motorsport will compete with two Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars from the 992 series in what is probably the most prestigious one-make cup.

In November, the racing team announced that it would be leaving the DTM for the time being after the 2023 season. The next piece of bad news came in December: main sponsor KÜS was leaving the racing team.

The close ties to the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany are also based on the fact that a circle has come full circle, so to speak. With this project, the squad from Landstuhl in the Palatinate is returning to its roots: Team75 already enriched the oldest Porsche one-make cup from 2013 to 2016. And can look back on some real highlights. The first Bernhard triumph came on 4 May 2014 at the Hockenheimring with future Porsche works driver Earl Bamber from New Zealand. Impressive one-two victories for Team75 Motorsport came on 27 and 28 June 2015 with Nicki-Thiim from Denmark and on 10 and 11 September 2016 with Michael Ammermüller at the Nürburgring.

Team75 Motorsport will now once again face tough competition in the highly professional environment of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland, which has been offering participants, spectators, partners and guests an intense and varied motorsport experience since it was founded in 1990.

Information on the driver line-up and team partners will follow soon.

Team owner Timo Bernhard: "We are delighted to be returning to our roots as Team75 Motorsport. We started with our team over ten years ago in the Carrera Cup Deutschland, achieved a number of victories there with many strong drivers and experienced some great moments. In 2024, we will be competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany again, where my sister Jennifer Leising will take over the project management. In the meantime, the team has developed a lot through participation in the ADAC GT Masters and the DTM, with starts at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, the 24 Hours of Spa and the 9 Hours of Kyalami. We are now looking forward to taking part in the Carrera Cup Germany with a strong team and obviously want to have a say in the battle for top positions."

Team Principal Jennifer Leising: "Team75 Motorsport will be competing in the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland in the 2024 season. This is a re-entry, as we were active in the Carrera Cup Germany from 2013 to 2016. And quite successfully. We are delighted to be able to compete again with strong and highly motivated drivers. My brother Timo has entrusted me with the project management for this programme, which I am very pleased about. This is a new personal challenge that I am very happy to take on. The entire Team75 Motorsport is looking forward to the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany 2024. We hope for an exciting and eventful season."