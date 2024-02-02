David Schumacher will no longer be competing at WINWARD in 2024

David Schumacher and WINWARD Racing go their separate ways after two years together. Schumacher's future in the DTM still unclear. Ralf Schumacher's son remains a member of the Mercedes-AMG squad.

After two years together, David Schumacher and WINWARD Racing are going their separate ways. This was confirmed by Christian Hohenadel, Team Principal of the German-Texan Mercedes-AMG racing team, to colleagues from Motorsport-Magazin. WINWARD Racing most recently won the GTD class at the 24 Hours of Daytona, the traditional season opener of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Schumacher competed for WINWARD Racing in the DTM in 2022 and 2023. In his debut year, Schumacher failed to achieve any tangible results. He finished the 2023 season in 25th place in the overall standings, with his best result being ninth place in the rain chaos at the Nürburgring.

Maro Engel, who most recently raced for Landgraf Motorsport in the DTM, will line up for WINWARD Racing alongside Lucas Auer.

David Schumacher will also be part of the official Mercedes-AMG driver squad in 2024. On Thursday, the brand from Affalterbach once again confirmed Schumacher as a junior driver in the squad.

"Nothing has been signed yet," said the 22-year-old Schumacher about a further programme in the DTM.

As Landgraf Motorsport will probably no longer compete in the DTM, Schumacher's only remaining option is the Haupt Racing Team. However, the racing team of former DTM driver Hubert Haupt recently stated that it would like to continue with its current drivers Luca Stolz and Arjun Maini. There are also some obvious commercial reasons against the change: Schumacher is supported by Ravenol, while Mannol, another lubricant manufacturer, is an official partner of the racing team.

Other options for Schumacher's 2024 season are the GT World Challenge Europe, in which he already competed in 2023 and achieved better results than in the DTM, and the ADAC GT Masters. Schumacher would continue to race on the DTM platform, but would be able to gain further experience, as the ADAC is organising its long-standing GT3 series as a platform for young talent for the DTM.