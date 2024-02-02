Change of baton: Axel Randolph succeeds Ernst Moser

Change of baton at SCHERER SPORT PHX: Axel Randolph (54) took over the management of the successful racing team based in Meuspath at the Nürburgring on 1 January. The graduate engineer succeeds Ernst Moser as Team Principal, who has retired at the age of 62 and will act as a consultant in future.

"Of course, a personality like Ernst Moser cannot be replaced 1:1," says Christian Scherer, CEO of the Scherer Group and founder of SCHERER SPORT. "But I am convinced that in Axel Randolph we have found a very good solution to lead the team successfully into the next era. As an engineer, he knows the technical side of the sport. He also has a lot of experience in team and project management and is very well connected in the motorsport scene. I am looking forward to working with him."

Axel Randolph has spent a large part of his professional career at HWA. From 1996 to 2017, he played a key role in HWA's success in the DTM and other racing series as race engineer, Head of Race Operations and later Head of Team Management. In the DTM, he worked as a race engineer with Formula 1 World Champion Mika Häkkinen, among others, and led Paul Di Resta to the title in 2010. Most recently, Randolph was in charge of the steer-by-wire project with the Audi R8 LMS GT2 for the technology company Schaeffler.

"It is a great honour for me to be able to manage such a renowned team," says Axel Randolph. "I have known Ernst Moser for 25 years. We were rivals in the DTM, but always on friendly terms. I got to know SCHERER SPORT PHX last year through various activities in engineering and immediately felt at home in the team. The position of team principal is of course a very special challenge. That's why I'm glad that Christian Scherer is backing the team. And Ernst Moser has assured me that I can call him at any time if we need his advice."

"I am certain that Axel Randolph is the right man for SCHERER SPORT PHX," says Ernst Moser. "I recognise his qualities and know that the team is in good hands with him and Christian Scherer. For me, this is the start of a whole new phase in my life, which I'm really looking forward to. I will be following events from afar and will be happy to provide advice."

The Moser name will also remain part of the team in the operational business: Ernst Moser's son Ron will continue to work as team manager for SCHERER SPORT PHX.