Update: The current status of the 2024 DTM season

Originally, the ADAC had planned to give a preview of the starting grid before Christmas - we reveal the unfortunate reason that prevented this and how many cars fans can expect to see.

An ADAC spokesperson confirmed to SPEEDWEEK that around 22 to 24 GT3 cars will be competing in the DTM this year. While the number of participants will therefore fall slightly, the quality of driving in the racing series will remain very high and, together with the GT World Challenge Europe, the DTM will have the strongest GT3 field in terms of quality.

Originally, the ADAC had planned to give a preview of the starting field before Christmas - just like in the ADAC GT Masters and the ADAC GT4 Germany. However, the ADAC postponed this and the reason should be a happy one for many fans!

"As the two British manufacturers only contacted us shortly beforehand, we postponed the publication because we wanted to offer fans a realistic overview and did not want to leave some manufacturers out," explained an ADAC spokesperson. The British manufacturers in question are Aston Martin and McLaren.

While the Belgian racing team Comtoyou Racing is working on a DTM programme with the Aston Martin, the former BMW racing team Project 1 will probably switch to the McLaren 720S GT3 in the DTM.

Another reason for the postponement of the ADAC's communication is due to Mercedes-AMG. According to the ADAC, it was unclear for a long time how many cars the manufacturer from Affalterbach would support and with which drivers.

However, according to the ADAC, the outlook for the field of participants in the 2024 DTM season is expected to be published shortly.