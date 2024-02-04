David Schumacher faces provisional DTM retirement!

The 2024 DTM season will probably take place without David Schumacher. After two difficult years in the DTM, Ralf Schumacher's son is about to retire. Still a member of the Mercedes-AMG driver squad.

After it was first leaked that David Schumacher would not be racing for WINWARD Racing in the DTM this year, it is now becoming increasingly clear that the son of six-time Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher will not be competing in Germany's best-known racing series in 2024. Motorsport-Magazin first reported this.

Schumacher competed in the DTM for WINWARD Racing in 2022 and 2023. In his debut year, Schumacher failed to achieve any tangible results. He finished the 2023 season in 25th place in the overall standings, with his best result being ninth place in the rain chaos at the Nürburgring.

Lucas Auer and Maro Engel are set to compete in the DTM for WINWARD Racing in 2024. Engel most recently drove for Landgraf Motorsport in the DTM, but the ADAC GT Masters championship-winning team of 2022 and 2023 will probably no longer compete in the DTM this year. The Haupt Racing Team announced weeks ago that it would like to continue with the current drivers Stolz and Maini.

There are also commercial reasons against Schumacher switching to the HRT team. While Schumacher is sponsored and supported by Ravenol, another lubricant company, Mannol, is the official team partner of former DTM driver Hubert Haupt's team.

However, David Schumacher will also be part of the official Mercedes-AMG driver squad in 2024. On Thursday, the brand from Affalterbach once again confirmed Schumacher as a junior driver in the squad.

Options for David Schumacher's 2024 season include the GT World Challenge Europe, in which he already competed in 2023 and achieved better results than in the DTM and even celebrated a class win at the Nürburgring with Miklas Born and former DTM driver Marius Zug, as well as the ADAC GT Masters. Schumacher would continue to race on the DTM platform, but could gain further experience, as the ADAC is organising its long-standing GT3 series as a platform for young talent in the DTM.