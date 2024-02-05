McLaren celebrates debut - seven brands in DTM in 2024

McLaren will be represented in the DTM for the first time! No fewer than seven brands are currently registered in Germany's best-known racing series. Aston Martin's involvement is still unclear.

The DTM will be even more diverse in the 2024 season: the field will grow to seven brands for the 40th anniversary of the racing series. For the first time in the history of the DTM, the British cult brand McLaren will take part in all races of a season. The McLaren 720 GT3 Evo will face tough competition from Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and defending champion Porsche in the 2024 DTM. The DTM will kick off its anniversary season at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben from 26 to 28 April, with all races broadcast live in Germany by ProSieben. Tickets and vouchers for DTM 2024 are available online at dtm.com.

"McLaren is a spectacular new addition to the DTM, and fans can look forward to seven brands in the 2024 DTM. The driver line-up will also be strong, with defending champion Thomas Preining and his rivals Mirko Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller having already announced that they will be back in contention in the DTM in 2024. In the coming weeks, we can also look forward to some more news for an exciting 2024 DTM season," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss.

The super sports car from England with Formula 1 genes impresses with its spectacular looks and technology. The mid-engined sports car is the only vehicle in the field to be built on a carbon fibre chassis. McLaren also takes a different approach under the carbon fibre bodywork with the 720S GT3 Evo, the only vehicle in the DTM to be powered by a four-litre V8 bi-turbo engine.

The McLaren will probably be fielded by a collaboration between the former BMW team Project 1 and Dörr Motorsport from Frankfurt. More detailed information will be announced shortly.

The Aston Martin from Comtoyou Racing has not yet been definitively entered in the DTM. The Belgian team is still wavering between a programme in the DTM and the International GT Open, which would be a supplement to the main programme in the GT World Challenge Europe.

The McLaren will meet the competition from Germany and Italy for the first time at the official DTM pre-season test in Hockenheim. On 9 and 10 April, all teams will prepare for the start of the season at a joint test there.