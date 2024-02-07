Comtoyou Racing works on Aston Martin programme

The start of the new Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the 2024 DTM season is still not off the table! The Belgian team, which will switch to the British brand in 2024, is still working on a possible start in the DTM.

Seven brands have already been confirmed for the 2024 DTM season, as announced by the ADAC on Monday. In addition to Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Mercedes-AMG and Porsche, McLaren will also contest the entire season in the racing series for the first time.

And that might not be all! The Belgian Comtoyou racing team is still working on a possible programme in the DTM.

Competing in the racing series, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2024, would be an addition to the Belgian team's main programme in the GT World Challenge Europe. In addition to the DTM, however, the International GT Open would also be an option to expand the programme for the team led by Team Principal François Verbist.

"The conclusion could be drawn," an ADAC spokesperson told SPEEDWEEK, as to whether the Aston Martin entry in the 2024 DTM season is off the table following the announcement of the brands. "But the topic is still not off the table and is still ongoing."

Comtoyou Racing has already completed test drives with the new Vantage GT3 in Valencia, Spain, to familiarise itself with the car and prepare for the upcoming racing season.