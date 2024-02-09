DTM ace Ayhancan Güven with epic off-road showdown

Last year's DTM driver Ayhancan Güven and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu have swapped their circuit bikes for an off-road challenge in the Dark Canyon in Turkey's Kemaliye district.

The approximately 25-kilometre-long Dark Canyon is considered one of the deepest canyons and most challenging routes in the world. The Dark Canyon, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2011, has 38 tunnels and gorges with a depth of around one kilometre, making it a huge challenge for all racing drivers.

The two circuit riders ventured out of their comfort zone and challenged each other off the beaten track in their first off-road race. Both pushed themselves to their limits in the chase.

Last year's DTM driver Güven took part in the race in a Skoda Fabia Rally2, making a small rally debut in his career. "There were a lot of challenges in the gorge and the tunnels were quite difficult to drive through. It was the first time I had driven this car and the steering was completely different to what I normally drive. It was a challenging experience, but I had a lot of fun."