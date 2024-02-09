Final: 2024 DTM season will take place without Honda

At the Sachsenring, AiM GT announced that the team would compete in the DTM with two Honda NSX GT3s in 2024. However, it is now clear that no Honda will be on the grid and the team no longer exists.

Around the 2023 DTM event at the Sachsenring, AiM GT made the bold announcement that the team would compete with two cars in the DTM next year. The Chemnitz-based company later also announced its intention to compete with two cars in the ADAC GT4 Germany. While the Toyota GR Supra GT4 was to be used in the GT4 racing series, the team was planning the DTM debut of the Honda NSX GT3!

The team, which was founded by former Miss Tuning Frizzi Arnold, planned to take the promotion of young talent to a new level in the DTM.

A special feature is that one Honda was to be driven by a male driver and one by a female driver. As AiM GT was to be a non-profit racing team, the cockpit allocation was not to be based on the driver's budget, but solely on driving talent. In this way, the racing team wanted to promote really talented racing drivers who would otherwise not have been given the chance due to a lack of budget.

However, it is now clear that this will not happen. The ADAC has announced the brands that will take part in the 2024 DTM season. Talks are still being held with the Aston Martin team Comtoyou Racing about joining. Honda is not one of the participating brands and will therefore not take part in the DTM's anniversary season.

In addition, the Saxon racing team no longer exists. Due to internal management disagreements, the team did not materialise as planned and was dissolved. It is considered highly unlikely that a racing car will ever race on a racetrack under the AiM GT banner.

Attempts by former AiM GT members to save the project under a different name and still compete in the DTM also failed.