Electric: NXT GEN Cup 2024 twice in the DTM programme

The electric one-make cup NXT GEN Cup will start in 2024 at the Norisring and at the season finale in Hockenheim as part of the DTM supporting programme. Debut last year at the Nürburgring. Guest appearance with Formula E in Berlin.

This year, the DTM will twice be the platform for the world's first all-electric junior touring car series. The NXT Gen Cup will hold its championship rounds at both the Norisring in Nuremberg (5 to 7 July) and the season finale at the Hockenheimring Baden-Württemberg (18 to 20 October) as part of the DTM supporting programme.

The NXT Gen Cup will be back in Germany for a third time in the 2024 season at the Formula E Berlin E-Prix (11/12 May), organised by ADAC Berlin-Brandenburg. Fans can expect exciting races with over 20 LRT NXT 1 vehicles, which are based on the road-legal Mini Cooper SE and deliver up to 230 hp.

"We are delighted to be able to further expand our collaboration with the innovative NXT Gen Cup in 2024 after the successful first races last year. The cooperation fits perfectly with our pioneering role in motorsport when it comes to topics such as sustainable fuel, an electric rally series and concepts for sustainable events," says ADAC Head of Motorsport Thomas Voss.

The NXT Gen Cup celebrated its German premiere last year at the ADAC Racing Weekend in Oschersleben. The DTM debut of the Swedish series followed a few days later at the Nürburgring.

"Together with the ABB FIA Formula E and the DTM, we have created a spectacular calendar that gives our young drivers a strong platform at the start of their careers and the chance to showcase their talent to some of the best teams and partners in the world," says Fredrik Lestrup, founder of the NXT Gen Cup. "The fact that the NXT Gen Cup has developed from an idea on paper to a series within Formula E and DTM in less than two years is overwhelming."