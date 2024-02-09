Bathurst 1987: The Australian adventure

Stories from another time: our author Friedbert Holz was BMW's press spokesman for many years. Today he takes us down under, when an E30 M3 drove better than before after a crash.

There are hardly any racetracks left in Europe that do not fulfil the high safety requirements of the sporting authorities. However, racing drivers who have the courage to push themselves to the limit on a circuit that has neither run-off areas nor catch fences and whose boundaries often consist of nothing more than solid concrete walls shouldtravelto Mount Panorama Bathurst in the east of Australia. This is where the FIA organised the eighth of eleven rounds of the first and only World Touring Car Championship in 1987. This event was to be an unforgettable adventure for BMW with the then brand-new M3 Group A and for its works drivers.

Imagine first of all, after the right-angled "Hell Corner", racing at almost 300 km/h in a dead straight line up a mountain via the "Mountain Straight", with a difference in altitude of 174 metres, and then entering a labyrinth of bends with completely different radii. This includes a corkscrew-like gradient like "The Dipper" on the US Road Atlanta circuit, only much tighter and without any forgiving camber. Then it's back to the start and finish on the other side of the mountain, via the eternally long "Conrod Straight" - over a 1,000 kilometre race. The Australians love this race once a year, it is a motorsport festival with everything that is considered a spectacle "Down Under": Air Force fighter jets thunder over the starting grid, then tanks roll past the pit lane - very strange!

The cars that normally battle it out for places and points are also monsters: in addition to the local Holden Commodore, a brutal Opel offshoot with V8 power under the bonnet that screams its power loudly out through arm-thick exhaust pipes, there are also the powerful Nissan Skyline GTRs. Nothing under 600 hp is possible here, and this was the backdrop we encountered in 1987 with our narrow-chested M3 and just 300 hp. Many of our drivers were really shocked when they experienced this scene and did their first laps there.

Lady power

Back then, there were also two ladies in the Schnitzer team, Anette Meeuvissen and Mercedes Stermitz from Austria. Although Mercedes knows her way around mountains and skilfully drove our car, the almost inevitable happened during practice: she crashed into one of the walls and the M3 was badly crumpled. The local newspaper there ran a supposedly amusing headline on page one: "Mercedes bends BMW" - Mercedes bends a BMW. However, the team was in a state of shock: how to repair the major damage before the race?

But the high-tech-accustomed Germans had not reckoned with the pragmatic Aussies: At the time, there was an institute not far from the race track that trained bodywork tinsmiths. A brief exchange of words between Wolfgang-Peter Flohr, BMW's Head of Motorsport, who was also on site, and the head of the training workshop was all it took for the dented M3 to be placed on the straightening bench - a truly martial-looking structure.

Unbelievable, but true: using thick steel chains, the bodywork was straightened in hours of night-time work - at least by the standards that were possible in this situation. Mercedes Stermitz's team partner in the car, Markus Oestreich, was able to judge how good the result was in the end after a short test run on the race track. "The car feels better now than before," was his unbelievable summary, so the car could start.

Aussie rules

In the race, which lasted 161 laps, the BMW M3s were not quite at the front, however. The winners were Steve Soper / Pierre Dieudonne in their Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth from the Swiss Eggenberger team. However, they were subsequently disqualifieda year (!) later - due to allegedly illegally modified front wings in order to fit larger wheels. So local hero Peter Brock moved up in his Holden. A local M3 with Jim Richards finished fourth, followed in seventh place by the only surviving European M3 with Johnny Cecotto and Gianfranca Brancatelli from the Italian CiBiEmme team. Roberto Ravaglia,the champion of the year, wasalso badly hit: due to exhaust fumes in the cockpit, he had to retire and go to hospital for observation.

Just one week later, however, he was fit again and finished secondtogether with his long-term partner Emanuele Pirro in theninth race at the Calder oval near Melbourne. Between the two races, the Schnitzer team had pulled off a masterstroke. In just seven days, they managed to assemble a bodyshell and spare parts, which had been hurriedly flown in from Munich, into a finished racing M3 in a rented garage! After all, the two further races in Wellington (New Zealand) and Fuji (Japan) still had to be contested.

As much constructive work was done by the drivers and teams in Australia, there was also a small dismantling: a German motoring journalist, invited to the two races by BMW together with some other colleagues, found the rain race in Calder so exciting that she had almost completely gnawed her pen to pieces by the time she crossed the finish line...