Despite MotoGP: Eddie Mielke remains DTM commentator

Although he will commentate on the MotoGP on SKY, Eddie Mielke will remain the DTM commentator on ProSieben. Only at the Norisring will he not be available.

Edgar "Eddie" Mielke has been commentating the races on free TV since 2018. Initially on Sat1 and since the 2022 season, this will not change in the coming season.

This is despite the fact that Mielke will return to the MotoGP scene in 2024, where he will commentate on the majority of the motorbike world championship races for Sky. "Edgar Mielke, who I consider to be the best MotoGP commentator in Germany, will broadcast most of the series' races for us," Alexander Rösner, Editor-in-Chief of Sky Sport, revealed to the media magazine DWDL.

Mielke confirmed to SPEEDWEEK that he will, however, continue to commentate on the DTM, at least for seven race weekends. Mielke will not be available for the season highlight at the Norisring, as the city race in Nuremberg clashes with the German MotoGP guest appearance at the Sachsenring, which has priority for the commentator. Who will replace him in the commentary booth in the Franconian metropolis will be confirmed at a later date.

Eddie Mielke comments on the DTM races in an emotional way that polarises the DTM fans. Some love the way Mielke brings the races into their living rooms, while others prefer to watch the races in the English livestream as they cannot relate to the 61-year-old Mielke's commentary.