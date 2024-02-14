Jochen Neerpasch: Leaving quietly

Anyone who remembers those days in the 70s when touring car racing - the sport with car models that could still be identified as such - was in full bloom will mainly remember the battles between the Ford Capri and the BMW Coupés. In the most beautiful leg-high style, experts like Stuck, Mass, Glemser, Heyer and Co. and Formula 1 aces such as Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda, Emerson Fittipaldi and Ronnie Peterson raced each other to the point where it was a delight.

No less headline-grabbing in this context was the confrontation between two racing strategists who could hardly be more different - the introverted, even intellectual BMW racing director Jochen Neerpasch and the extroverted but no less success-orientated Michael Kranefuss, Neerpasch's former assistant and later successor as the great Ford Zampano. What went on between these two personalities behind the scenes, but often also in the pits, had the quality of grand opera. Let's put it this way: it wasn't always nice between the two.

When my friend Jürgen Lewandoski and I setaboutanalysingthe biography of Jochen Neerpasch, we naturally came across this topic. Here are a few extracts:

Kranefuss: "It wasn't easy to get close to Jochen. We were friendly with each other, but you can't say that we became friends straight away. Neither he nor I had any real idea of what it meant to work in such a huge organisation. Somehow we managed to get through the early years. And: we usually had a lot of fun. In fact, but I'm not sure if this was his intention, Jochen gave me the opportunity to make a career in the racing business and I am forever grateful to him for that. I wonder if I really know Jochen well after all these years of close co-operation. I don't think so. I don't think he was a natural at communication. Sometimes people really had to guess what his true intentions were. Just one example: when he left Ford to go to BMW, I found out like everyone else - very late."

I presented Neerpasch with the Kranefuss statement, whereupon he spontaneously reached for his laptop and wrote this email (of course we used the favour and published it later in the book):

"Dear Michael,

We were probably too different in terms of our personalities to become real friends. But that's exactly what led to our joint success in the first four Ford years.



When you say that we also had fun in the meantime, I can only confirm that and I like to think back to our time together in Cologne. You more than compensated for my lack of communication with your talent and I think we were a very successful team.



I understand that you never forgave me for not telling you, my closest colleague, about my move to BMW ahead of time. But there were good reasons for that: Immediately after my contact with BMW at the beginning of 1972, I informed Klaus Banzhaf (note: then Board of Management of Ford Germany) of my plans and suggested you as my successor. He accepted. We agreed to maintain the strictest confidentiality and Ford insisted that I should continue in my role until I switched to BMW in May and that I should also continue to lead the first championship races of the 1972 season as Ford race director.



For me, it was a long three months until Munich and I was often on the verge of talking to you about my impending switch. But even in hindsight, I think it was a good thing the way it went. In any case, the following years, which were fought to the death between us, were the best that had ever been seen in touring car racing. I would be delighted if we could meet up again sometime, somewhere.

Best regards, Jochen."