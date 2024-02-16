Nicki Thiim with DTM preparation in GT Winter Series

Nicki Thiim will prepare for his DTM programme with SSR Performance under race conditions in the GT Winter Series. Start in Valencia with the Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 of the team from Munich.

Prominent newcomer for the GT Winter Series in Valencia: Nicki Thiim will be on the grid for the fourth race weekend. The two-time champion in the GTE Pro class of the FIA WEC, 2013 champion in the Porsche Supercup and 2014 winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE Am class will line up in a Lamborghini Hurácan GT3 EVO2 from SSR Performance.

This is not only Thiim's debut in the GT Winter Series, but also the first time the current Hurácan GT3 EVO2 will be on the grid in GEDLICH Racing's racing series. SSR Performance from Munich already took part in Portimao with a Porsche 911 GT3 R of the 991.2 generation.

Nicki Thiim will use the race weekend at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to prepare for the upcoming season in the DTM under race conditions, where he will also drive a Lamborghini for the SSR team. He is not the only driver preparing in Valencia for the summer programmes in the well-known German racing series. Michael Kapfinger in the Joos by Twin Busch Porsche team and the two Haupt Racing Team drivers Finn Wiebelhaus and Kwanda Mokoena are also using the race weekend to prepare for the ADAC GT Masters.

Thiim is returning to the DTM this year. Together with Mirko Bortolotti, he will drive the two SSR Performance Lamborghinis.