Fans can now buy tickets for the Norisring

The Norisring in Nuremberg is one of the highlights of the DTM - tickets for the fourth race weekend (5 to 7 July) are now on sale. Tickets for the DTM at the Norisring and all seven other races are available online at dtm.com. The 2.2 kilometre short cult circuit in the heart of Nuremberg is also known as the "Franconian Monaco" due to its special flair and is very popular with drivers and fans alike. ADAC members also benefit from a 10% discount when buying tickets online at the Norisring. All tickets include a VGN ticket, allowing visitors to travel free of charge and sustainably by public transport.

On the only street circuit in Germany, spectators can get up close to the racing action and see the passing cars more often than on any other race track. If you want to experience the motorsport weekend at the Norisring from the large stone grandstand with a perfect view of the long start-finish straight, the hairpin bend and the pit lane, the ticket costs 74 euros. Families have priority: children and young people under the age of 16 have free admission to the legendary stone grandstand when accompanied by an adult.

Free access to the paddock is included in all tickets, and fans can get up close to the DTM racing cars and drivers on the idyllic Dutzendteich and on the large Zeppelin meadow during the pit walk and autograph sessions. As part of the supporting programme, spectators can experience the ADAC GT4 Germany for the first time, while the NXT Gen Cup, an all-electric racing series, will be a guest in Nuremberg for the first time. The BMW M2 Cup also delivers hard-hitting one-make cup action at the Norisring. To mark the 40th anniversary of the DTM this year, all Norisring visitors can look forward to historic racing cars and a journey through the varied history of the DTM at the DTM Classic.