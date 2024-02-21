WINWARD Racing wants to iron out qualifying weaknesses

Lucas Auer and Maro Engel will compete for WINWARD Racing in the DTM in 2024. The racing team wants to iron out the glaring qualifying weakness from the 2023 season, which prevented a better overall position.

Mercedes-AMG has announced the line-up for the 2024 DTM season. Lucas Auer enters his fourth season with WINWARD Racing. Maro Engel also joins the German-Texan racing team and switches from Landgraf Motorsport to WINWARD Racing.

This means that David Schumacher has temporarily retired from the DTM, which was announced a few weeks ago. Ralf Schumacher's son drove for Christian Hohenadel's team in the DTM over the past two years and found it very difficult in Germany's best-known racing series.

However, his partner Lucas Auer, who is regarded as one of the most successful current DTM drivers, also struggled and only finished the season in ninth place in the overall standings. The only ray of hope for the Tyrolean was the chaotic rainy weekend at the Nürburgring. In the Eifel, he finished third and second in his team's home race - these were to be the team's only podium finishes of the entire season.

Team Principal Christian Hohenadel, who was himself a successful GT3 driver: "We are very well positioned and highly motivated going into the new season. We spent the winter break carefully analysing the past year, literally turning over every stone. Our weakness was clearly qualifying, and anyone familiar with the brutal power density in the DTM knows how important grid position is in this high-class field. We will not only prepare meticulously for the upcoming season in this respect, because one thing is clear: it is not the Olympic idea that drives us all. It's an unconditional will to win!"