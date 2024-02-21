DTM retirement: What's next for Landgraf Motorsport?
After just one season, Landgraf Motorsport's DTM project has already come to an end. In 2023, the team from Gensingen entered two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in Germany's best-known racing series. Maro Engel and Jusuf Owega drove the two cars of Klaus Landgraf's team.
While DTM ace Engel will compete for WINWARD Racing in 2024, Mercedes-AMG junior driver Owega's DTM career is over for the time being.
What is certain is that the racing team from Rhineland-Palatinate will continue to compete with Mercedes-AMG in 2024. "My sincere thanks go to Klaus Landgraf and his entire team for the last season. We will strategically entrust Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf with another task, which will be announced at a later date," says Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.
There are rumours in the motorsport scene that the Landgraf team will be concentrating more on young talent in the future and will be entering two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the ADAC GT Masters. Klaus Landgraf's racing team has already enjoyed many successes in the ADAC's long-standing GT3 series, which will enter its 18th season in 2024 and will be increasingly developed as a junior series of the DTM in 2024. In 2022, the team won the title with Raffaele Marciello. The following year, Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen defended their title win.