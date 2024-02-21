DTM retirement: What's next for Landgraf Motorsport?

Landgraf Motorsport's DTM project comes to an end after just one season. But what will happen next for the racing team? It is clear that the team will continue to compete together with Mercedes-AMG.

After just one season, Landgraf Motorsport's DTM project has already come to an end. In 2023, the team from Gensingen entered two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in Germany's best-known racing series. Maro Engel and Jusuf Owega drove the two cars of Klaus Landgraf's team.

While DTM ace Engel will compete for WINWARD Racing in 2024, Mercedes-AMG junior driver Owega's DTM career is over for the time being.

What is certain is that the racing team from Rhineland-Palatinate will continue to compete with Mercedes-AMG in 2024. "My sincere thanks go to Klaus Landgraf and his entire team for the last season. We will strategically entrust Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf with another task, which will be announced at a later date," says Stefan Wendl, Head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.

There are rumours in the motorsport scene that the Landgraf team will be concentrating more on young talent in the future and will be entering two Mercedes-AMG GT3s in the ADAC GT Masters. Klaus Landgraf's racing team has already enjoyed many successes in the ADAC's long-standing GT3 series, which will enter its 18th season in 2024 and will be increasingly developed as a junior series of the DTM in 2024. In 2022, the team won the title with Raffaele Marciello. The following year, Salman Owega and Elias Seppänen defended their title win.