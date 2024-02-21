Quo vadis Project 1 - Is the future of the team in jeopardy?

In a newsletter, Project 1 quotes the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate and makes it clear that motorsport in Germany does not have it easy and that the racing team has few prospects for 2024.

How bad is it for Project 1? Today, Wednesday, the team from Lohne sent out a newsletter with the title "Project 1 is not alone - few prospects in 2024". Over the past few days, there have been a number of rumours about the future of the team, which was due to team up with Dörr Motorsport for a McLaren project in this year's DTM season.

In the newsletter, the team quotes Jorn Teske, Managing Director of the Hockenheimring: "Obviously, it is not politically opportune to stand up for motorsport in Germany. Even if Formula 1 plays a pioneering role in terms of sustainability, the fear of contact is very great."

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate is also quoted by the racing team in the newsletter: "According to the ifo business climate index, the mood in companies deteriorated again in January, with both the assessment of the current business situation and the outlook for the coming months being downgraded..."

The team concludes: "The economy is unpredictable. The general economic and political situation has also worsened in the motorsport sector. The demand for driver potential and sponsors/partners is lower than ever before. The fields of activity are becoming smaller: FIA WEC is being cancelled, manufacturers are no longer getting involved with private teams. Economic downturns and uncertainty among investors can be bridged in the short term, but in the long term they unfortunately pose a threat to the existence of medium-sized companies. We are currently in good company in this respect."

Project 1 concludes the newsletter with the following sentence: "Unfortunately, these factors also affect the future of Project 1."

SPEEDWEEK will continue to monitor the issue for you and keep you up to date on the team's future developments.