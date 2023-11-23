Ice speedway: Max Niedermaier back in full swing

"I'll be back in full force next year," announced Max Niedermaier in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com after the event in Berlin last March, which is why the 35-year-old has agreed to compete in the 2024 Swedish League.



The German runner-up will ride for the Inn-Isar Racing Team, which means he will have races as early as January if the weather is favourable: "I'm happy and grateful to be part of the only German team in the Swedish league and to be able to ride a few races in preparation for the later predicate races. Let's see what the weather does. The plan is to go to Sweden with the team to train after Christmas and then start the league on the first weekend in January."

After the end of the Swedish league, Niedermaier wants to compete in the World Championship qualifiers in Örnsköldsvik so that he can also take part in the World Championship finals in Inzell and Heerenveen. "Unfortunately, we currently only have two starting places in the qualification for Germany. I hope that a third one will be added. A second qualification would be even better to give more riders the chance," said the Bavarian. "The conditions for ice speedway are not good at the moment. With the cancellation of the event in Berlin and the situation in Russia, it's not good."