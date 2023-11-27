Ice speedway: Franz Zorn sets off early for Sweden

On Wednesday, Franz Zorn, who finished runner-up in Inzell last spring for the second time since 2000, will set off for the winter training camp in Sweden. "It's earlier than usual because there's snow everywhere, it's cold and there's even ice in the stadiums," reported the Austrian. "The base in Sweden is Strömsund: we will train in the stadium and on the lake, run in and test our equipment and get the feeling for the bike back."

Zorn is initially planning to stay in the far north until mid-December before starting the Swedish league races in January. "The league has been finalised and the world championship is also planned, because the top five are seeded and don't have to ride the qualifiers. Which is a shame, because that's one less race. If we're lucky, the weather might be better this year. Maybe then some of our events will be reactivated and we can race here again."

For Zorn, last season was one of the best of his career in terms of results. In addition to the runner-up title at the World Championships, he won the European Championships in Poland and at the age of 53 still has the ambition to ride at the front. "Although I've already had a lot of success and last season was also super cool, we want to build on that. We are working to make sure we don't get any worse."