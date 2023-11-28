Ice speedway: Luca Bauer takes more time than Zorn

Luca Bauer finished the 2023 ice speedway season in second place at the European Championships and narrowly missed out on a World Championship medal. In an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com, he revealed what his preparations for this winter should look like.

"Things have always gone well at the European Championships, and then last season things also went really well in the league races and the World Championships," said Luca Bauer, summarising the past winter. The Bavarian once again won a medal at European level and was also on course for a podium finish in the World Championships at the final in Inzell. Bauer was in second place after the first day, but missed out on the final run on the second day and thus a World Championship medal. "You do get annoyed," Bauer admitted. "Overall, the season was good, except for one run on Sunday in Inzell. I have to try and learn from my mistakes, next year is another chance."

Like many of his fellow riders, Luca Bauer will be travelling to Sweden to prepare, where a large part of the ice speedway season takes place since the sanctions against Russia. "We'll be travelling up in two or three weeks at the earliest," said the fourth-placed rider in the World Championships, who wants to head north before Christmas and will then also compete in the Swedish league. "I'm racing for Östersund. They're entering a team again this year and I'll be racing with Charly Ebner, Joe Saetre and Beat Dobler."

Once the league races in Sweden are over, the focus will turn to the European and World Championships. "As I'm seeded for the World Championships, I'm going straight home after the league," says Bauer, who is happy that the World Championships event in Heerenveen is back on the calendar. "The track in Inzell suits me better than the one in Heerenveen, but for the sport you have to be happy that there are four races in the World Championships. That's better than doing everything in one weekend."



World Championship runner-up Franz Zorn is already travelling to Sweden on 29 November, Max Niedermeier wants to go to the far north after Christmas to prepare.