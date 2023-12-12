Shock for Martin Haarahiltunen: crash and operation

A crash during preparation training through no fault of his own ended in broken bones for ice speedway world champion Martin Haarahiltunen. The Swede wants to be fit again by the World Championship final in Inzell at the end of March.

Due to the cold weather in Sweden, it was already possible to make ice in mid-November and Martin Haarahiltunen completed his first training runs at the end of November. "My summer was great," he reported. "I was able to spend a lot of time with my family, but I also started training in the gym again right after the end of the season and started working on the bikes and wheels in October."

The two-time world champion's preparations went according to plan until last Saturday, when the devastating accident occurred. "I set off from white in a training run, the rider from the blue grid unfortunately had a flat tyre and slid into me," said the Swede, describing the crash. "I was thrown off my bike and hit the ice hard with the left side of my body. I suffered a small tear in my hip and a fracture in my left elbow."

The operation at the hospital in Örnsköldsvik took place on Monday, 11 December, and Haarahiltunen is now aiming to be fit again for the World Championship finals in Inzell on 23 and 24 March at the latest. "The operation went very well, now the next step is rehab. I'm very confident that I'll be back in Inzell," the 33-year-old told SPEEDWEEK.com from the hospital. "I might not be in top form yet, but I will definitely be able to ride and I have a plan to compete for victory."

For political reasons, there will be no clash between the Western European riders and their sporting colleagues from Russia at this year's World Championship. Much to Haarahiltunen's regret: "Of course it would be nice to race against the Russians. It's fun to duel with them, they never give up."