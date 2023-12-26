Russian Championship: Bogdanov and Valeev in the lead

The Russian Ice Speedway Championship will also be held in five events with two races each in winter 23/24, starting in Togliatti. Three-time world champion Dmitry Koltakov returned from injury.

In Togliatti, defending champion Nikita Bogdanov and runner-up Dinar Valeev met in the very first race. From the first bend onwards, a spectacular duel developed between the best Russian ice speedway riders at the moment, with Bogdanov finding a way past his opponent on the last lap. Bogdanov remained unscathed for the rest of the race and won the first race ahead of Valeev, who also remained unbeaten after losing to Bogdanov.

Third place was more tightly contested, with Dmitry Solyannikov securing it with twelve points ahead of Sergey Makarov. Dmitry Koltakov dropped out in third place on his comeback in the first race and, with eight points, was not yet in his form of recent years. The first day of racing went even worse for Dmitry Khomitsevich: the 2016 World Champion was disqualified in the first run and only scored four more points over the course of the race.

Khomitsevich performed better on the second day and finished in fifth place with ten points, while Koltakov had to digest another disqualification. Koltakov faced Khomitsevich, Makarov and Solyannikov in the eighth heat. Solyannikov initially led ahead of Makarov, while Koltakov was last and crashed on the third lap. The race was repeated without Koltakov and Makarov was also excluded after driving with both wheels over the inner track boundary in a corner.

The ninth race, in which the previously unbeaten Bogdanov and Valeev clashed, deserves further attention. The leading duo started from the outer positions, Valeev was able to take the lead and stay ahead of Bogdanov, who was coming from the outside. Valeev reeled off his four laps routinely and, after losing to Bogdanov in the first race, was able to turn the tables and defeat his opponent. As on the first day, this triumph was ultimately decisive for the day's victory, as Valeev and Bogdanov remained unbeaten and won again ahead of Solyannikov.

With 29 points each, Valeev and Bogdanov already have a five-point lead over third-placed Solyannikov ahead of the next races at the beginning of January.

Results Russian Ice Speedway Championship Togliatti:



Day 1:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 15 points

2. Dinar Valeev, 14

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 12

4. Sergey Makarov, 11,

5. Nikita Toloknov, 11

6. Matvey Volkov, 10

7. Dmitry Koltakov, 8

8. Igor Kononov, 8

9th Evgeniy Sharov, 8

10 Igor Saidullin, 6

11. Vasily Nesytykh, 4

12th Dmitry Khomitsevich, 4

13. Ivan Bolshakov, 3

14. Kontantin Kolenkin, 3

15 Vladimir Fadeev, 2

16. Vladislav Martyanov, 0



Day 2:

1st Dinar Valeev, 15 points

2. Nikita Bogdanov, 14

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 12

4. Matvey Volkov, 11

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 10

6. Igor Kononov, 10

7. Sergey Makarov, 9

8th Dmitry Koltakov, 8

9th Evgeniy Sharov, 6

10 Nikita Toloknov, 5

11. Vasily Nesytykh, 5

12. Ivan Bolshakov, 4

13. Igor Saydullin, 4

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 3

15 Konstantin Kolenkin, 2

16 Ivan Gavrilov, 1

17. Vladislav Martyanov, 0

Standings after 2 of 10 races:

1st Dinar Valeev, 29 points

2. Nikita Bogdanov, 29

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 24

4. Matvey Volkov, 21

5. Sergey Makarov, 20

6. Igor Kononov, 18

7. Nikita Toloknov, 16

8th Dmitry Koltakov, 16

9th Dmitry Khomitsevich, 14

10 Evgeniy Sharov, 14

11th Igor Saydullin, 10

12. Vasily Nesytykh, 9

13. Ivan Bolshakov, 7

14 Vladimir Fadeev, 5

15 Konstantin Kolenkin, 5

16 Ivan Gavrilov, 1

17 Vladislav Martyanov, 0

18. Ivan Khuzhin, 0