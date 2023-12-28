Hans Weber: "The world championship title is still the goal"

Hans Weber had one hand on the 2022 Ice Speedway World Championship title. Following his injury at the beginning of this year, the Bavarian is fit again and wants to fully attack in the 2024 season.

"I'm fit and no longer have any restrictions with my hand," Hans Weber, who was injured in a league race in Sweden in January 2023, told SPEEDWEEK.com. "I didn't have any real restrictions in Inzell either, but it didn't work. It was two months after the operation and I had hoped until the end. I was still quite confident in training, but a race is something else and I was proved wrong."

The summer provided an opportunity for recovery, in December the "Eishans" was able to complete an intensive training camp and spent 13 days travelling in Sweden. He trained with Benedikt Monn and others in Örnsköldsvik in temperatures in the double-digit minus range. "The six training days were great for Beni and me. I no longer feel anything from my hand injury and I feel safe on the bike. After a few days, we were given the stadium keys, took care of the ice preparation ourselves and had fantastic conditions. I pushed myself a little closer to the limit from day to day and didn't crash for a few hundred laps."

Weber returned to Germany by plane before Christmas and will be travelling to Sweden again after the turn of the year. "After more test rounds, the first races of the Swedish Superliga will take place on 5 January in Östersund and on 6 January in Strömsund. I'll be racing for Strömsund again and Benedikt Monn for Gävle. We'll probably stay in Örnsköldsvik until the World Championship qualifiers on 27 January."

In the run-up to the World Championship qualifiers, a total of five races are planned for the Swedish league in order to get in shape for the important World Championship qualifying race. Despite two difficult years, Eishans is still pursuing ambitious goals. "I still want the World Championship title," said the Bavarian. "If I no longer had a goal, I wouldn't need to race. It's a brutal shame that the Russians aren't there. You have to be realistic and realise that the title with Russian participation is an incredibly difficult thing."