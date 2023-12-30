Benedikt Monn: Mechanic or World Championship successor after all?

Benedikt Monn has already completed one training session in Sweden. After the turn of the year, the 26-year-old will once again be travelling to the far north in the hope of securing a starting place in the Ice Speedway World Championship.

Third in the German Championship, in the top ten in the European Championship and as a reserve in the World Championship in Inzell, Benedikt Monn finished 14th in the spring of 2023. Considering that the 26-year-old has not been riding ice speedway for very long and had to compete in his first few years in the middle of the restrictive coronavirus period, his record is impressive.

"I wasn't so happy with my performance in Inzell because the simplest things didn't work. Then there was also a bit of nervousness," said Monn, looking back on the big ice speedway event in Bavaria for SPEEDWEEK.com. "The speed was okay, but the starts were disastrous. We've been working on that since then."

To prepare for the ice season, which kicks off on the first weekend in January with the Swedish league races, Monn travelled to Sweden with his sponsor Hans Weber before Christmas and was able to test and train extensively. "I got in pretty well and the things we tried worked," he summarised positively. "We only made a few minor changes to the bike, such as the clutch cover and the position of the footrest."

After the turn of the year, Monn will be travelling to Sweden again together with Hans Weber. "Races are always the best training," says Benedikt. "Without the Swedish league, things look pretty bleak, so I'm very happy that I can ride there. Hans has helped me a lot to be able to race for Gävle. He's ridden for Gävle before and made the contact. When Hans was in Russia, I was able to race there thanks to him. The club gave me the chance, even though I wasn't at the level I am today."

Once the Swedish league races are over, Monn will stay in Sweden with Hans Weber and hopes to progress to the World Championship qualifying round in Örnsköldsvik at the end of January. "I'll be Hans' mechanic and if something happens, I can step in at short notice," says the German general reserve.