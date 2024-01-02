Inn-Isar team prepares for the start of the league

After 2023, the Inn-Isar Racing Team will once again field a team in the Swedish league this winter. The team is training in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, in preparation.

After the Christmas holidays, the Bavarian Inn-Isar Racing team set off for Sweden to prepare for the races in the Swedish league. Since then, the team has been training in Örnsköldsvik and has moved into accommodation in Husum (S) on the Baltic coast.

"We've been warmly welcomed," says team manager Christian Platzer, "so far it's going smoothly, we have top conditions in Örnsköldsvik and great training. Niclas Wattmann, Bertil Söderlind and the entire ÖMK Rundbana are providing top conditions and we have the keys to the paddock and the clubhouse. It's all perfect for us."

Intensive training has been taking place on the icy piste since the very first day, and Platzer reports that the start line training has not been neglected either. Platzer continues: "There were five of us on day one and eleven riders on day two. During the start line training, we went up and down in groups according to the riders' strengths. The winner of each heat joined the stronger riders and the last rider went down. After four laps, the boys also went to the belt for two more laps."

After the training days, the team always gathers in Husum, where they have rented a house. The team spends a lot of time together, which is very important to everyone. Platzer: "We sleep there, we have our physiotherapist with us to look after the riders and we cook together in the evenings so that the team grows together, which is very important for us."

Next Friday, the Inn-Isar Racing Team with Markus Jell, Max and Maximilian Niedermeier and Phillip Lageder will start racing in the Swedish league. A total of five races in the team competition are on the programme until 14 January.

Swedish Super League dates:

5 January Östersund

6 January Strömsund

7 January Örnsköldsvik

13 January Gävle

14 January Bollnäs