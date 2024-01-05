Swedish League: Strömsunds wins with Zorn and Weber

The team from Strömsunds won the opening race in the Swedish Ice Speedway League. The Inn Isar Racing Team clearly missed out on the podium in fifth place.

The opening race of the Swedish league in Östersund took place in temperatures well below freezing at minus 26 degrees. In the very first run, Franz Zorn and Hans Weber celebrated a 5:1 victory for Strömsunds over Luca Bauer and Beat Dobler, who are chasing points for Jämtarna. They showed right from the start that they wanted to have a say in the victory.

The Inn Isar Racing Team, the only German team taking part in the Swedish league, also got off to a good start with a 5:1 victory for Max Niedermeier and Markus Jell. Philip Lageder also got off to a good start with a third place in his first run.

In the second heat, Strömsunds MC remained on course for victory, although Jasper Iwema finished last in his first run. However, Franky Zorn and Hans Weber kept the upper hand with a 5:1 win over the Inn Isar Racing Team and kept the team on course for victory.

The Zorn/ Weber duo also remained a trump card in the subsequent races and Dutchman Iwema was also able to contribute six points in his remaining three races. As a result, Zorn and Weber were able to overcome the fact that they were defeated by the experienced Stefan Svensson in the final race.

With his race win, Svensson also secured second place for ÖM Rundbana ahead of the team from Jämtarna led by Luca Bauer, who scored nine points. Austrian Charly Ebner also made a strong return to the ice for Jämtarna after a break from racing with 14 points from five runs.

The Inn Isar Racing Team was unable to win any more races after the 5:1 victory over Bockarna in the season opener and only managed fifth place with 17 points.

The Swedish league continues on Epiphany Day. The second of five races in the Swedish league will take place in Strömsunds, probably in equally icy temperatures.

Results Swedish Ice Speedway League Östersund:

1st Strömsunds MC, 29 points (Franz Zorn 13, Hans Weber 10, Jasper Iwema 6). 2. ÖMK Rundbana, 25 (Stefan Svensson 14, Andrej Divis 3, Jimmy Hörnell 8). 3. Jämtarna, 23 (Luca Bauer 9, Beat Dobler 0, Charly Ebner 13, Jo Saetre 1). 4th Gävle, 19 (Hekki Huusko 13, Josef Kreuzberger 4, Maximilian Niedermaier 2, Benedikt Monn 0). 5th Inn Isar Racing Team, 17 (Markus Jell 8, Max Niedermaier 6, Philip Lageder 3). 6th Bockarna, 13 (Martin Posch 4, Max Koivula 8, Atte Suolammi 0, Thomas Ekström 1).