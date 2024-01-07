Strömsund wins again - Inn Isar team improves

The team from Strömsund led by Franz Zorn, Hans Weber and Jasper Iwema was also victorious in the second race of the Swedish league. The German Inn Isar Racing Team improved and finished fourth.

Second victory in the second race for the Strömsunds MC team. Franz Zorn and Hans Weber were the measure of all things in the pairs races right from the start, paving the way for Strömsund to victory in their home race.

Weber finished behind his team-mate Zorn in the first heat. He won all of his subsequent heats and was the day's top scorer with 14 points. "The bike was totally stable from the first heat, I was able to catch Stefan Svensson, who had started better, and so we got the important 5:1 right at the start against Örnskjöldsvik, the other heats were optimal, my bike was in a great position. The track was also a bit bumpy because it was still minus 21 degrees, but that's ice speedway," said the Eishans after the race.

The German Inn Isar Racing Team, which fell short of expectations in the first race with fifth place, was able to improve on race day in Strömsund and secured fourth place in the jump-off. "An upward trend is recognisable, our boys fought bravely, despite a fall and a technical defect we achieved fourth place in the jump-off," the team summed up after the race.

Markus Jell and Max Niedermaier had put their team ahead in the points classification with a 5:1 in the final round. In the play-off for fourth place against the tied team from Gävle, Jell was able to defeat the Finn Heikki Huusko and thus secure fourth place for the team.

Luca Bauer also showed a pleasing upward trend, driving a strong race for Jämtarna with 13 out of a possible 15 points and taking three heat wins. Once again, Austrian Charly Ebner was also a bank for Jämtarna and, like his team-mate, scored 13 points, which put the team in second place ahead of OMK Rundbana.

Results Swedish league race Strömsund:

1st Strömsunds MC, 32 points (Franz Zorn 9, Hans Weber 14, Jasper Iwema 9). 2. Jämtarna, 27 (Luca Bauer 13, Beat Dobler 0, Charly Ebner 13, Jo Saetre 1). 3. ÖMK Rundbana, 23 (Stefan Svensson 10, Andrej Divis 6, Jimmy Hörnell 7). 4th Inn Isar Racing Team, 16 (Markus Jell 5, Max Niedermaier 8, Philip Lageder 3). 5. Gävle, 16 (Heikki Huusko 9, Maximilian Niedermaier 1, Josef Kreuzberger 5, Benedikt Monn 1). 6th Bockarna, 9 (Max Koivula 6, Martin Posch 1, Atte Suolammi 0, Thomas Ekström 2).

Standings after 2 of 5 races:

1st Strömsunds MC, 10 match points, 61 run points

2. Jämtarna, 7, 50

3. ÖMK Rundbana, 7, 48

4th Gävle, 3, 37

5th Inn Isar Racing Team, 3, 36

6. Bockarna, 0, 22