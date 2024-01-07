Russia: Valeev in the lead, Koltakov closing in

Races 3 and 4 of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship took place in Kamensk-Uralski. Dmitry Koltakov and Dinar Valeev won the races on rough ice.

On the first day of racing in Kamensk-Uralski, the third final race of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship, the leaders Nikita Bogdanov and Dinar Valeev both dropped points. Bogdanov crashed in the ninth heat while leading and lost important points in the battle for the title.

In heat 4, Bogdanov then also lost to his opponent Valeev and thus lost another important point in the battle for the championship. However, as Valeev was disqualified in the final heat and lost points again himself, the damage in the title fight for Bogdanov was again limited, as he won his final heat himself and thus, like Valeev, scored eleven points.

Victory on the first day was secured by Dmitry Koltakov, who made a name for himself as the winner after a mixed first race. With 13 points, he also made up ground in the overall standings.

The ice in Kamensk was also quite rough on the second day. This time, however, Valeev was able to score a clear 14 points. He won and consolidated his overall lead.

Bogdanov had already dropped points in the first run and finished the race in third place behind Koltakov with twelve points. This was Koltakov's second time on the top step of the podium, confirming his improving form. The former world champion increased his points tally to 42 points, closing the gap on third-placed Dmitry Solyannikov.

Results of the Russian Championship Kamensk-Uralski:

Day 1: 1st Dmitry Koltakov, 13 points. 2. Dmitry Solyannikov, 11. 3. Nikita Bogdanov, 11. 4. Dinar Valeev, 11. 5. Igor Kononov, 10. 6. Nikita Toloknov, 10. 7. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 10. 8. Ivan Gavrilov, 8.9. Vladimir Fadeev, 6. 10. Sergey Makarov, 6. 11. Matvey Volkov, 6. 12. Konstantin Kolenkin, 5. 13. Vasily Nesytykh, 4. 14. Ivan Khuzin, 4. 15. Ivan Bolshakov, 4. 16. Igor Saidullin, 1. 17. Vladislav Martyanov, 0.



Day 2: 1. Dinar Valeev, 14 points. 2. Dmitry Koltakov, 13. 3. Nikita Bogdanov, 12. 4. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 12. 5. Dmitry Solyannikov, 11. 6. Matvey Volkov, 11. 7. Vasily Nesytykh, 8. 8. Konstantin Kolenkin, 8. 9. Nikita Toloknov, 7. 10. Ivan Gavrilov, 5. 11. Ivan Bolshakov, 5. 12. Igor Kononov, 3. 13. Igor Saidullin, 3. 14. Vladimir Fadeev, 3. 15. Sergey Makarov, 3. 16. Ivan Khuzin, 2.

Standings after four of ten races:

1st Dinar Valeev, 54 points

2. Nikita Bogdanov, 52

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 46

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 42

5. Matvey Volkov, 38

6. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 36

7. Nikita Toloknov, 33

8th Igor Kononov, 31

9th Sergey Makarov, 29

10. Vasily Nesytykh, 21

11. Konstantin Kolenkin, 18

12. Ivan Bolshakov, 16

13th Evgenyi Sharov, 14

14 Igor Saydullin, 14

15 Vladimir Fadeev, 14

16th Ivan Gavrilov, 14

17th Ivan Khuzhin, 6

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 0