Swedish League: First victory for German team

In the second race of the Swedish Ice Speedway League, the Inn Isar Racing Team was able to improve, and in the third event in Örnsköldsvik the knot finally burst.

Philip Lageder had to miss last weekend's race for the Inn Isar Racing Team due to a bad arm, so the Austrian was replaced in Örnsköldsvik by wildcard Ove Ledström. Ledström lived up to expectations and scored eight points for his team from four races. Max Niedermaier slipped to third position in the team, drove mainly in the individual heats and was the best man in his squad with twelve points.

Before the last three heats, the team from Strömsund, which has won the races twice so far, led with 27 points. Markus Jell and Ove Ledström were then able to impress with a 5:1 victory over Team Jämtarna in the 19th heat and reduce the gap to one point. Max Niedermaier completed the triumph for the Inn Isar Racing Team with a victory in the 20th heat, as Strömsund had already completed all the heats and was unable to score any more points in the final heat.



"We're super happy because we won," said Markus Jell. "We'll now take a week's break and then get back on track."

After three races in the Swedish league, events number 4 and 5 are coming up next weekend. The team from Strömsund with Franz Zorn, Hans Weber and Jasper Iwema is currently leading with 14 match points after two wins and a second place, ahead of ÖMK Rundbana, which has ten match points to its name. After the victory in Örnsköldsvik, the Inn Isar Racing Team is now only one point behind Jämtarna in fourth place.

Results Swedish League Örnsköldsvik:

1st Inn Isar Racing Team, 29 points: Markus Jell 9, Ove Ledström 8, Max Niedermaier 12

2nd Strömsunds MC, 27 points: Franz Zorn 13, Hans Weber 8, Jasper Iwema 6

3rd ÖMK Rundbana, 26 points: Stefan Svensson 14, Andrej Divis 2, Jimmy Hörnell 10

4th Jämtarna, 18 points: Luca Bauer 4, Beat Dobler 0, Charly Ebner 11, Jo Saetre 3

5th Gävle, 15 points: Heikki Huuski 13, Maximilian Niedermaier 0, Josef Kreuzberger 2, Benedikt Monn 0

6th Bockarna, 11 points: Max Koivula 10, Martin Posch 1, Atte Suolammi 0, Thomas Ekström 0

Standings after 3 of 5 races:

1st Strömsunds MC, 14 match points/88 run points

2nd ÖMK Rundbana 10/74

3. Jämtarna 9/69

4th Inn Isar Racing Team 8/65

5. Gävle 4/52

6. Bockarna 0/33