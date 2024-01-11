Markus Jell: "The film completely breaks"

The first weekend in the Swedish Ice Speedway League ended on a highly satisfactory note for the Inn Isar Racing Team and Markus Jell with a victory. However, the Bavarian is not yet satisfied.

Markus Jell scored eight points in the first race of the Swedish league and finished in fifth place with the Inn Isar Racing Team. Things went better for the team in the second event with fourth place, but the race was only mixed for Jell despite winning the jump-off. In the third race within three days, the Bavarian showed his best performance with nine points and was also able to celebrate his first victory with the Inn Isar Team in the league.

"The races weren't ideal yet, but we're getting better and better," said the 41-year-old after the first three ice speedway events. "The first race was rather good, in the second I had a bit of bad luck with a puncture and problems with the engine, which led to the weaker result. We got everything under control overnight and it worked pretty well in the last race, so I left the races with mixed feelings."

With the victory, the Inn Isar Racing Team led by Jell and Max Niedermaier got back into contention for a podium finish in the overall standings, and things will heat up again in the last two races next weekend. "We'll have to see how it works out, we'll have to wait and see the team line-up," says Jell. "With Ove Ledström in the last race, I had reckoned that a place in the top three on race day was possible. The fact that it worked out with the victory is of course mega and a great motivation for more."

After the conclusion of the Swedish league next Sunday, last year's World Championship sixth-placed driver will leave the far north for the time being before travelling to Örnsköldsvik in Sweden for the World Championship qualifiers at the end of January.

"We'll do a full service after Bollnäs, fly home from Stockholm on Monday afternoon for a week and a half and then fly back up for the World Championship qualifiers," explained Jell.

As there are only the two ice speedway GPs in Inzell (23/24 March) and Heerenveen (6/7 April) and the European Championship, Jell's season will depend on the result in Örnsköldsvik after 27 January.

"That's a very long period without ice speedway, so the film will be completely ripped off again, which is not good," Jell criticised the calendar. "It will be a huge break, which I will either bridge with motocross in Italy or go up to Sweden again - the tendency is towards Italy."