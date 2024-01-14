Sweden: Champion is fixed - Inn-Isar with podium chance

The fourth race of the Ice Speedway League in Gävle, Sweden, decided the battle for the championship. The German Inn Isar Racing Team can hope for second place.

A balanced team performance brought the Strömsund team led by Hans Weber and Franz Zorn victory in the fourth race of the Swedish Ice Speedway League, giving them an unassailable lead in the overall standings. Zorn, Weber and the Swede Jimmy Olsen each won two races in Gävle, laying the foundations for their triumph over the Inn Isar Racing Team.

"This time the temperatures shot up and it was only -1 degrees Celsius and snowing," said Hans Weber, looking back on the race. "In the first race, in which I only managed to score one point, I had a bit of trouble with the front. I didn't have enough air in my tyres and the ice was quite soft because of the temperature. In the end, it was a safe win."

The Inn Isar Racing Team had to do without Austrian Philip Lageder from the ninth run onwards, who injured his arm in a crash and was hospitalised. With Ove Ledström, the team once again had prominent reinforcement and was able to prevail in the exciting duel for second place against Jämtarna with Luca Bauer, Gävle with Benedikt Monn and ÖMK Rundbana. Thanks to their second place in Gävle, the German team could even finish as runners-up in the final race in Bollnäs.

Swedish league results Gävle:

1st Strömsunds MC, 30 points: Franz Zorn 8, Hans Weber 9, Jimmy Olsen 10, Jasper Iwema 3

2nd Inn Isar Racing Team 23: Ove Ledström 6, Max Niedermaier 7, Markus Jell 10, Philip Lageder 0

3rd Jämtarna 21: Charly Ebner 10, Beat Dobler 0, Luca Bauer 9, Jo Saetre 2

4th Gävle 20: Heikki Huusko 13, Josef Kreuzberger 1, Benedikt Monn 5, Maximilian Niedermaier 1

5th ÖMK Rundbana 18: Stefan Svensson 12, Jimmy Hörnell 3, Andrej Divis 3

6th Bockarna, 14 points: Max Koivula 11, Martin Posch 2, Atte Suolammi 1

Standings after 4 of 5 races:

1st Strömsunds MC, 19 points / 118 run points

2nd Jämtarna, 12 MP / 89 LP

3rd Inn Isar Racing Team, 12 MP / 88 LP

4th ÖMK Rundbana, 11 MP / 92 LP

5th Gävle, 6 MP / 72 LP

5th Bockarna, 0 MP / 47 LP