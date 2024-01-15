Swedish League: German team outdoes itself

The Inn Isar Racing Team has done it: in the last of the five races in the Swedish Ice Speedway League, the Germans took second place overall in Bollnäs.

The team from Strömsund finished the 2024 season in the Swedish Ice Speedway League with an almost flawless record: the team won the fifth race with 30 points and clinched its fourth victory. Hans Weber took to the track three times and won each time. With the Swede Jimmy Olsen, the team led by Franz Zorn and Jasper Iwema also had someone in its ranks who scored in double figures with twelve points.

The Inn Isar Racing Team also had an outstanding driver in Max Niedermaier, who scored eleven points with three race wins. In general, the team, which had to do without the injured Philip Lageder, put in a balanced performance: 25 points earned them second place, which meant four match points and lifted them to second place overall.

A team with German participation also finished in third place. Gävle secured the last place on the podium with 21 points, one point ahead of Jämtarna (with Luca Bauer). Benedikt Monn showed a strong performance with eight points and made a significant contribution to Gävle finishing on the podium for the first time in the final league race.

In the final standings, Strömsunds MC finished as champions with 24 out of a possible 25 match points ahead of the Inn Isar Racing Team. "Philip Lageder, Markus Jell, Max Niedermaier and Ove Ledström deserved this second place. Thanks guys, thanks to the team and to every single mechanic, physiotherapist, streamer and team-mate - everyone played their part," said the team from Bavaria. "Who would have believed that after third place last year with five teams, we would manage second place this year with six teams."

Third place overall was secured by Team Jämtarna, for whom Luca Bauer and Charly Ebner, among others, rode.

Results Swedish Ice Speedway League Bollnäs:

1st Strömsunds MC, 30 points: Franz Zorn 6, Hans Weber 9, Jimmy Olsen 12, Jasper Iwema 3

2nd Inn Isar Racing Team 25: Ove Ledström 5, Max Niedermaier 11, Markus Jell 9

3rd Gävle 21: Heikki Huuso 12, Maximilian Niedermaier 1, Benedikt Monn 8

4th Jämtarna 20: Charly Ebner 11, Beat Dobler N, Luca Bauer 8, Jo Saetre 1

5th ÖMK Rundbana 16: Stefan Svensson 13, Jimmy Hörnell 2, Andrej Divis 1

6th Bockarna 14: Max Koivula 11, Seppo Siira 0, Martin Posch 2, Atte Suolammi 1

Final standings after 5 races:

1st Strömsunds MC, 24 match points / 148 LP

2nd Inn Isar Racing Team, 16 MP / 113 LP

3. Jämtarna, 14 MP / 109 LP

4th ÖMK Rundbana, 12 MP / 108 LP

5th Gävle, 9 MP / 93 LP

6th Bockarna, 0 MP / 61 LP