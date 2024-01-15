Russia: Bogdanov loses ground to Dinar Valeev

Despite a maximum on the first day of racing, Nikita Bogdanov lost out to Dinar Valeev at the end of the two races of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship in Shadrinsk.

Nikita Bogdanov finished the first race day of the Russian Championship in Shadrinsk unbeaten and was able to make up points on leader Dinar Valeev in the fifth event overall.

Bogdanov also got off to a good start on the second day of racing and won his first two runs. In the third heat, the unbeaten Bogdanov, Dinar Valeev and Dmitry Solyannikov, who are currently the strongest drivers, came together and the race was correspondingly dramatic. Valeev and Solyannikov set the pace from the start, while Bogdanov found himself in last place and only moved up to third on the second lap. However, he was unable to find a way past Valeev and Solyannikov.

Things got even worse for Bogdanov in the final round. Valeev had won all the heats on the second day of racing and scored 27 points over the two days. With a victory in Heat 38, Bogdanov could have increased his score to 28 points and thus reduced the gap to the leading Valeev, but he crashed on the start-finish straight while trying to get to the front. Bogdanov was lucky not to be hit by the following riders as he skidded across the ice.

The race ended with 25 points for Bogdanov. Like Valeev, Solyannikov also scored 27 points at the end of the 40 race runs and a jump-off had to be decided. Valeev won the start, but with a clever manoeuvre Solyannikov, who was coming from the outside, took the lead when Valeev left him a gap at the exit of the start bend. On the second lap, Solyannikov ran into problems on the start bend, allowing Valeev to win after all.

The next two races will take place in Saransk next weekend, with Valeev travelling there as the leader and with a four-point lead over Bogdanov. With a strong race, Solyannikov, who is currently eight points behind Valeev, could still get himself into the title race.

Results Russian Championship Shadrinsk:

1st Dinar Valeev, 27 points

2. Dmitry Solyannikov, 27

3. Nikita Bogdanov, 25

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 24

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 20

6. Sergey Makarov, 19

7. Nikita Toloknov, 16

8. Konstantin Kolenkin, 14

9th Matvey Volkov, 14

10. Ivan Gavrilov, 13

11 Igor Kononov, 12

12 Vasily Nesytykh, 12

13th Ivan Bolshakov, 7

14 Ivan Khuzin, 5

15 Vladislav Martianov, 3

16th Vladimir Fadeev, 2

Standings after 6 of 10 races:

1st Dinar Valeev, 81 points

2. Nikita Bogdanov, 77

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 73

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 66

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 56

6. Matvey Volkov, 52

7. Nikita Toloknov, 49

8th Sergey Makarov, 48

9th Igor Kononov, 43

10. Vasily Nesytykh, 33

11. Konstantin Kolenkin, 32

12. Ivan Gavrilov, 27

13. Ivan Bolshakov, 23

14. Vladimir Fadeev, 16

15 Igor Saydullin, 14

16th Evgeniy Sharov, 14

17 Ivan Khuzhin, 11

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 3