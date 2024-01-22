Russia: Valeev's lead in Saransk has melted away

Races 7 and 8 of the Russian Ice Speedway Championship were held in Saransk. On both days, Nikita Bogdanov and Dmitry Solyannikov were better than the overall leader Dinar Valeev.

On Saturday in snowfall and on Sunday in sunshine, the races for the Russian Championship in Saransk offered strong ice speedway sport and many a duel worth seeing. On the first day, the three championship leaders began with heat wins. In the fifth heat, Dmitry Solyannikov beat Dinar Valeev from the start and took the first point of the weekend from the overall leader. In the third heat, Valeev came up against Nikita Bogdanov and, after Solyannikov, was defeated by another chaser after he had bared his teeth at Bogdanov for four laps.

Solyannikov and Bogdanov remained unbeaten until the final round and then met each other. The lead in this duel changed hands several times, but in the end Bogdanov had the better end for himself and finished the first day of racing in Saransk unbeaten ahead of Solyannikov and Valeev.

Bogdanov opened the second day with a victory over Dmitry Koltakov, and two title contenders, Valeev and Solyannikov, met in the first heat. Valeev flinched briefly at the start, then things got tight for Valeev in the first corner, which Solyannikov was able to capitalise on. Valeev was still able to attack Solyannikov, but he took the win.

Bogdanov conceded his only point of the day to Dmitry Khomitsevich in the second round. Although Bogdanov won the start, he left a gap at the exit of the starting bend, which the experienced Khomitsevich capitalised on, taking the lead and winning the race.

Bogdanov remained unbeaten in the remaining heats, also defeating Solyannikov and scoring a total of 29 out of a possible 30 points.

As Solyannikov, with 28 points in Saransk, scored more points than Valeev (26 points), just like Bogdanov, the top three moved closer together ahead of the final two races in Vyatskiye Polyany and Krasnogorsk.

Results Russian Championship Saransk:

1st Nikita Bogdanov, 29 points

2. Dmitry Solyannikov, 28

3. Dinar Valeev, 26

4. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 21

5. Konstantin Kolenkin, 20

6. Dmitry Koltakov, 16

7. Sergey Makarov, 15

8. Igor Kononov, 14

9th Ivan Bolshakov, 14

10. Nikita Toloknov, 14

11th Ivan Gavrilov, 11

12th Matvey Volkov, 10

13. Vasily Nesytykh, 8

14. Igor Saydullin, 6

15. Evgeny Sharov, 5

16th Ivan Khuzhin, 2

Standings after 8 of 12 races:

1st Dinar Valeev, 107 points

2. Nikita Bogdanov, 106

3. Dmitry Solyannikov, 101

4. Dmitry Koltakov, 82

5. Dmitry Khomitsevich, 77

6. Nikita Toloknov, 63

7. Matvey Volkov, 62

8th Sergey Makarov, 61

9th Igor Kononov, 57

10. Konstantin Kolenkin, 51

11. Vasily Nesytykh, 41

12. Ivan Gavrilov, 38

13th Ivan Bolshakov, 37

14. Igor Saydullin, 21

15. Evgeny Sharov, 19

16th Vladimir Fadeev, 16

17th Ivan Khuzhin, 13

18. Vladislav Martyanov, 3