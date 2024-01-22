Luca Bauer: "Chasing methanol through the carburettor"

Luca Bauer is not satisfied with his performance in the Swedish Ice Speedway League. If he wants to compete for medals in the upcoming predicate races, he needs to step up his game.

Luca Bauer was also unable to fulfil his potential in the last two races in the Swedish league, with 8 and 9 points in Gävle and Bollnäs he showed mixed performances in Team Jämtarna.

"Things didn't quite go to plan for me," said the Bavarian. "Some starts were good, some bad - overall I could have done better. There were some guys who were better than me, I have to accept that and work on improving before the European Championship final in Sanok."

However, it is particularly difficult for ice speedway riders to work on themselves in times of climate debate and Russia boycott. A flight to visit multi-world champion Nikolai Krasnikov, where Bauer has one of his machines parked to do a few laps in Russia, has been cancelled due to the sanctions imposed as a result of the war in Ukraine. Weeks of permafrost at home could turn many a meadow with plenty of water into a training ice oval, but that remains a pipe dream. Quite apart from the fact that, unlike 30 years ago, the acceptance of men rattling around on a meadow or even a frozen lake was different. And this despite the fact that track racing has always been fuelled by methanol, i.e. E100 fuel.

"It's still a while until the end of February," says Bauer. "I hope that there will be one or two training sessions between now and then. We're hoping that the temperatures will stay low so that we can run plenty of methanol through the carburettor before the European Championship in Poland."

For Luca Bauer, the aim is to successfully defend his silver medal at the European Championship on 24 and 25 February. He will be in Germany from 22 to 24 March, when this year's Ice Speedway World Championship kicks off in the Max Aicher Arena in Inzell.