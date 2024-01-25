Runner-up Inn Isar: A defeat was followed by a high-flying performance

The Inn Isar Racing Team had rented a house in the old year, where the team lived during their time together in Sweden. "We were in Sweden as a team for almost three weeks from 28 December to 15 January," reported Team Principal Christian Platzer. The new arrivals were quickly integrated into the shared accommodation. "Max Niedermaier and Maximilian Niedermaier with the team and Steffen Höppner fitted in really well with us, as did Philip Lageder. Everyone volunteered and got involved, it was amazing."

In sporting terms, the first league race was held after the training days and the team finished in a sobering fifth place. "That was brutal and a punch in the stomach. I was already thinking to myself, whoops, you caused a furore in your first year and then reality catches up with you. But we immediately pushed such thoughts to one side," says Platzer. "We then had dinner together in the evening in our accommodation and had a good team meeting. The atmosphere was good in the second race and the knot was tied when Markus Jell won the jump-off for fourth place."

After this improvement, it was time for the third race, for which the line-up had to be changed. "Before the race in Örnsköldsvik, we had to take Philip Lageder out and bring in Ove Ledström, who we had signed as an iron reserve," explained the team boss in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "After the first races, Harald Simon advised us and his opinion was also taken into account in the final decision on the line-up."

The race was successful and the Inn Isar Racing Team won a race for the first time in its second year in the Swedish league, inflicting the only defeat of the season on the eventual champions Strömsund. Platzer: "That showed the team spirit that is very important to us. Thanks in part to Harry Simon, we were able to achieve this; the success was purely a team effort. The commitment in the background from our physiotherapist or our live streamers and fans, who travelled all the way to the races, is also gigantic. Everyone has played their part, from the drivers to the mechanics and support staff."



After five races, the German squad were runners-up, which is a remarkable achievement.